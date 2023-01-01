English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    New Year resolutions: What Nikhil Kamath, Radhika Gupta have in store for 2023

    From reading "something, anything, everyday" to taking a pledge to do more for the environment, here's what industry leaders have in store for 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 01, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST
    Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta

    Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta


    It's 2023 and India Inc. has rung in the new year with resolutions and gratitude for the accomplishments in 2022.

    Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared that his New Year resolution was to read "something, anything" every day. "New year resolution is to read, something, anything, everyday... Happy new year everyone," he wrote on Instagram.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio)


    For Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta, becoming a mother was her highlight of last year. "Thank you 2022. For new promotions, Mom being the biggest one, and lots of love. Grateful to be able to do so much, my way. Bring it on 2023," she tweeted

    Shark Tank India judge and Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director Namita Thapar promised to do more for the environment in 2023. She shared a teaser of an episode of Uncondition Yourself -- a public awareness initiative on women’s health curated by her and featuring actor and environmental enthusiast Dia Mirza.

    Speaking about the changes she wants to see in 2023, MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh said she wants more women leaders mentoring and guiding future generations. "This will not only have a positive impact on our economy, but will also disintegrate the gender divide significantly," she tweeted.

    What are your New Year resolutions? Let us know in the comments below.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ghazal Alagh #MamaEarth #Namita Thapar #Nikhil Kamath #Radhika Gupta #Shark Tank India #Zerodha
    first published: Jan 1, 2023 01:38 pm