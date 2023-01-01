New Year resolutions: What Nikhil Kamath, Radhika Gupta have in store for 2023

It's 2023 and India Inc. has rung in the new year with resolutions and gratitude for the accomplishments in 2022.Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared that his New Year resolution was to read "something, anything" every day. "New year resolution is to read, something, anything, everyday... Happy new year everyone," he wrote on Instagram.
For Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta, becoming a mother was her highlight of last year. "Thank you 2022. For new promotions, Mom being the biggest one, and lots of love. Grateful to be able to do so much, my way. Bring it on 2023," she tweeted
2023 let’s pledge to do more for our environment, hope you like this episode on environment & health with Dia Mirza, watch the full video of episode 28 on https://t.co/kVNo43M0kz… every episode has been curated by me with lots of love & hard work ! pic.twitter.com/v4aItTN2iq
— Namita (@namitathapar) December 25, 2022
Speaking about the changes she wants to see in 2023, MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh said she wants more women leaders mentoring and guiding future generations. "This will not only have a positive impact on our economy, but will also disintegrate the gender divide significantly," she tweeted.
What are you looking forward to in 2023?— Ghazal Alagh (@GhazalAlagh) December 28, 2022