Happy Onam 2023: Wishes and messages to send family and friends
As per Hindu mythology, Onam is celebrated to honour King Mahabali and Vamana.
August 28, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
As per Hindu mythology, Onam is celebrated to honour King Mahabali and Vamana and it is believed that King Mahabali returns to Kerala on Onam day. (Representational Photo).
Onam will be celebrated in large parts of Kerala and other regions in India as well, on Tuesday. As per Hindu mythology, Onam is celebrated to honour King Mahabali and Vamana. It is also believed that King Mahabali returns to Kerala on Onam day.
Here are some wishes and messages to share with family and friends:
Happy Onam 2023- Wishes
Happy Onam 2023- Messages
- May the colours and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy.
- May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and fulfill what you desire and hope for the best.
- Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Onam.
- Wish you all a prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled Onam! Let this season bring you all lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish for.
- Wish you all a prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled Onam! Let this season bring you all lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish for.
- On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colours and beautiful lights fill your home and heart with happiness and joy. Happy Onam.
Also read: Onam 2023: All you need to know about the 10 celebratory days of Kerala's harvest festival
- On the joyous occasion of Onam, I wish you joy and good health, and may you always enjoy the bounty of nature.
- On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your lives.
- I wish you all a euphoric, prosperous, colorful, healthy, wealthy, and fun-filled Onam. Let this season bring you a lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness, and all that you wish for.
- This Onam, I pray to King Mahabali to bless you and your family with good health and happiness. Happy Onam.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!