Happy Onam 2023: Wishes and messages to send family and friends

Onam will be celebrated in large parts of Kerala and other regions in India as well, on Tuesday. As per Hindu mythology, Onam is celebrated to honour King Mahabali and Vamana. It is also believed that King Mahabali returns to Kerala on Onam day.

Here are some wishes and messages to share with family and friends:

Happy Onam 2023- Wishes





May the colours and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy.



May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and fulfill what you desire and hope for the best.



Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Onam.



Wish you all a prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled Onam! Let this season bring you all lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish for.



On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colours and beautiful lights fill your home and heart with happiness and joy. Happy Onam.

