Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Group of transgenders opens 'Covai Trans Kitchen' In Coimbatore

'Covai Trans Kitchen', a 32-seater restaurant, is on the Venkataswamy Road.

Moneycontrol News

A group of transgenders in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu launched their own eatery business for a dignified living after their lives were adversely affected due to the COVID-19-enforced lockdown.

Sangeetha, chief of Coimbatore Transgenders Association, said "We plan to open another eatery. It is important that people of our community stop begging and become self-reliant," reported ANI.

The group including ten transwomen started an eatery called the Covai Trans Kitchen. The 32-seater restaurant is on Venkataswamy Road and was opened earlier this week.

Rajan, a social worker said, "We saw the news last week that transgenders have started a hotel here. I am a social worker and I came here to see this venture. They are doing excellent work and providing jobs to transgenders."

"They shared the struggles that they had to persevere through before starting their venture. It is motivating us to serve the society," he added.

"I generally journey around Tamil Nadu and South India and I came across this hotel. I am a foodie. Apart from providing tasty food, they are providing job opportunities to the transgenders. This is a good venture," said Mercy, a resident of the city.

With inputs from ANI
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Coimbatore #Covai Trans Kitchen #Covid-19 #India #Tamil Nadu

