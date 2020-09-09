Group of transgenders opens 'Covai Trans Kitchen' In Coimbatore

A group of transgenders in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu launched their own eatery business for a dignified living after their lives were adversely affected due to the COVID-19-enforced lockdown.

Sangeetha, chief of Coimbatore Transgenders Association, said "We plan to open another eatery. It is important that people of our community stop begging and become self-reliant," reported ANI.



Covai Trans Kitchen, a 32-seater restaurant on the Venkataswamy Road, RS Puram, Coimbatore will be completely run by a team of 10 transgender people. Kudos Sangeetha (President Coimbatore District Transgender Association) Swasti, & Appasamy College Management (for 6 mt training)

— AIPWA@ANI (@AIPWAANI5) September 4, 2020

The group including ten transwomen started an eatery called the Covai Trans Kitchen. The 32-seater restaurant is on Venkataswamy Road and was opened earlier this week.

Rajan, a social worker said, "We saw the news last week that transgenders have started a hotel here. I am a social worker and I came here to see this venture. They are doing excellent work and providing jobs to transgenders."

"They shared the struggles that they had to persevere through before starting their venture. It is motivating us to serve the society," he added.

"I generally journey around Tamil Nadu and South India and I came across this hotel. I am a foodie. Apart from providing tasty food, they are providing job opportunities to the transgenders. This is a good venture," said Mercy, a resident of the city.

With inputs from ANI