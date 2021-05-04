Government makes vehicle location tracking essential for oxygen containers

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on May 4 said it has made it compulsory for oxygen containers, tankers and vehicles to be fitted with vehicle location tracking devices.

The road ministry in a press release said that for proper monitoring and protection of these oxygen tankers, Global Positioning System or GPS tracking is a necessity.

The ministry also said that GPS tracking will ensure that there is no diversion or delay in delivering oxygen tankers, which have been in high demand across the country due to the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals across the country are grappling with severe oxygen shortages and many patients have succumbed due to a lack of oxygen.

The country is battling a severe second wave of coronavirus infections, with over 300,000 new cases every day for the past 13 days.

The ministry said that given the current pandemic situation in the country, the need for supply of oxygen to the health centres and hospitals has become essential.

On May 4, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 2.028 crore as of 0800 IST today, with 357,229 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

The number of active cases rose by 33,491 in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases now stands at 34.47 lakhs.

So far, the virus has claimed 222,408lives, while 1.66 crore people have recovered. The total number of people who have been vaccinated reached 15.89 crore.