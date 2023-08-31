Google's latest AI-based search offerings arrive in India. Here are 5 key features

Google's Generative AI Experience in Search (SGE) will be available in India and Japan from today.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, recently announced the expansion of the company's generative AI experience in Search to more countries and languages. This development is set to kick off in India and Japan today, and it brings forth a host of novel features that empower users to delve deeper into topics, gain fresh perspectives, and enhance their search capabilities.

Google's Generative AI Experience in Search (SGE) has been under experimental development for several months. The initial phase witnessed users trying out Search Generative Experience (SGE) in Search Labs, revealing insights that have guided further enhancements, Google said in a company blog.



! Excited to roll out our generative AI experience in Search to more countries + languages, starting with India and Japan! In India, people can switch between English and Hindi, and listen to responses in both languages.https://t.co/NIMcbcy3Jp

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 31, 2023

1. Multilingual Magic: One of the standout features tailored for the Indian audience is the language toggle that allows multilingual users to seamlessly switch between English and Hindi. This innovation facilitates smoother communication and information retrieval for a user base accustomed to both languages. Additionally, Indian users can listen to responses in their preferred language, catering to varying preferences and learning styles.

2. AI-Powered Overviews with Real-World Relevance: In a bid to foster a comprehensive understanding of search results, Google has integrated AI-powered overviews with real-time data from local sources. This enhancement incorporates videos, images, travel recommendations, and localized information, adding a dynamic layer of context to search outcomes.

3. Empowering Conversational Interaction: Generative AI in Search is not just about query-response dynamics. Users are increasingly employing it for tackling intricate inquiries and exploring novel categories of questions. The younger demographic, particularly those aged 18-24, are embracing this conversational facet of SGE. They find the AI-generated follow-up questions valuable for refining their searches and obtaining nuanced results, Google said in a company blog.

4. Advertisements with Relevance: This enhanced search experience integrates advertisements within the AI-powered overview. Positioned either above or below, these ads serve as actionable options that connect users with businesses, enhancing user engagement and creating mutually beneficial interactions.

5. Web Page Integration: To bolster the accessibility of additional information, Google is introducing an intuitive method for users to explore web pages associated with AI-powered overviews. A clickable arrow icon adjacent to relevant information allows users to effortlessly delve deeper into the source material, making the quest for comprehensive insights more intuitive.