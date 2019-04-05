Google Product Manager falls for a Pixel 4 prank video, gets trolled

Not only did Twitter users troll him for not knowing the company he works for, but also for tweeting using an iPhone.
Google is known to celebrate April Fools’ day with some or the other prank on either of its apps. The company came up with a snake game this year to celebrate the day of jokes. What if you get to know that Google got fooled by a prank video of its own smartphone? Michael Sayman, Product Manager at Google, posted on Twitter that he got fooled by a prank video uploaded on YouTube by popular tech reviewer Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD.Brownlee uploaded an April Fool's day with the title ‘This is Google Pixel 4 Ultra’. MKBHD showed pictures of the upcoming Oppo Reno which has an unusual ‘Shark fin’ design for the front camera. In the video, Brownlee states that Google has a history lately of giving codenames to its smartphones which are fish-related.
I’m a Product Manager at Google and I just fell for this. Watched half of the video believing you @MKBHD.Great job on the prank. You’ve even got us at Google fooled. https://t.co/KcCXOnUQcU — Michael Sayman (@michaelsayman) April 4, 2019
Sayman stated that he fell for the prank and actually believed what Brownlee said in the video. “I’m a Product Manager at Google, and I just fell for this. Watched half of the video believing you @MKBHD. Great job on the prank. You’ve even got us at Google fooled”, said Sayman.
How come you are using an iPhone when you are working in Google, Explain — Jha Aman (@jha_aman2001) April 4, 2019
You prob shouldn't have that job then— Josh Hudson (@Joshhud) April 4, 2019
Not instilling a lot of faith in Google there, bud. — Israel Martin (@IsraelMartin87) April 4, 2019
Further proof that google doesn't know what google does haha— Mersad Ajanovic (@mersadajan) April 4, 2019
A product manager at google who uses an iPhone? Surprising but i don’t blame you —
Looks like your company needs to do more training for their employees for product launches — Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) April 5, 2019In case you have not watched the video yet, you can click here