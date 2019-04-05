Google Product Manager falls for a Pixel 4 prank video, gets trolled

Google is known to celebrate April Fools’ day with some or the other prank on either of its apps. The company came up with a snake game this year to celebrate the day of jokes. What if you get to know that Google got fooled by a prank video of its own smartphone? Michael Sayman, Product Manager at Google, posted on Twitter that he got fooled by a prank video uploaded on YouTube by popular tech reviewer Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD.



I’m a Product Manager at Google and I just fell for this. Watched half of the video believing you @MKBHD. Great job on the prank. You’ve even got us at Google fooled. https://t.co/KcCXOnUQcU — Michael Sayman (@michaelsayman) April 4, 2019

Brownlee uploaded an April Fool's day with the title ‘This is Google Pixel 4 Ultra’. MKBHD showed pictures of the upcoming Oppo Reno which has an unusual ‘Shark fin’ design for the front camera. In the video, Brownlee states that Google has a history lately of giving codenames to its smartphones which are fish-related.

Sayman stated that he fell for the prank and actually believed what Brownlee said in the video. “I’m a Product Manager at Google, and I just fell for this. Watched half of the video believing you @MKBHD. Great job on the prank. You’ve even got us at Google fooled”, said Sayman.

