App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google launches Express backup feature for Google Photos in India

Google has launched the feature in India after it learned that over a third of people in India did not back up photos over a month due to longer time taken to backup and no frequent access to Wi-Fi.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Google had launched the Google Photos app in May 2015 which allowed users to free-up their phone memory. The cloud storage based app provides unlimited storage and stores photos and videos in the highest resolution. In its latest update, Google would allow users to compress photos straight from its Photos app.

Google Photos can store photos up to 16MP and videos up to 1080p without compression. Now, the app lets users take a backup by compressing pictures up to as low as 3MP. This new feature is called ‘Express Backup’ and is available only in India as of now.

This is the third backup option available for Indians after Original Quality and High Quality. Google has launched the feature in India after it learned that over a third of people in India did not back up photos over a month due to longer time taken to backup and infrequent access to Wi-Fi.

 

related news

Source: Google

The feature was being tested with a small percentage of people using Google Photos on Android since December 2018. The feature can now be availed by all Android Google Photos users by the end of this week. With this feature, users can now compress photos up to 3MP and videos up to 480p.

Google stated that if users chose to compress their photos, they are only good enough for physical prints of 6 x 8 inches. Users can still choose to back up data between Original Quality, High Quality and Express back up.

Here is how you can set up Express back up:

1. Open Google Photos

2. Go to Settings > Backup & Sync, and click on Backup Mode.

3. Tap on Express to set it as a default backup option

Google has also introduced a new data cap option for uploading media content. The new option lets users decide how much cellular data can be used for taking backups. The data caps include 5MB, 10MB, 30MB, Unlimited and Wi-Fi only.  These caps can be set daily. Currently exclusive to India, these new updates are expected to be rolled out soon to other countries.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 07:04 pm

tags #Google #Google India #Google+ photos #Technology #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IT sector generated 8.73 lakh jobs in 5 years: Ravi Shankar Prasad

1 crore jobs lost while Narendra Modi was busy marketing himself: Rahu ...

Brexit delayed: British PM May requests three-month extension

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Wall Street drops after weak FedEx outlook; Fed on tap

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Oil edges up on ongoing supply cuts, but slowing economy drags

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Huawei Mate X first impressions: The future of smartphone unfolds (and ...

Jet Airways crisis: Lenders to make every effort to keep cash-strapped ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Kesari Mid Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's performance is now getting rep ...

Badhaai Ho writers, Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial withdraw t ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Quentin Tarantino’s retro sty ...

Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey take part in script read ...

Porsche 911 GT2 RS shatters lap record at the Buddh International Circ ...

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

News18 Reel Movie Awards: Throwback to the winners of 2018
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.