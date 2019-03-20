Google launches Express backup feature for Google Photos in India

Google had launched the Google Photos app in May 2015 which allowed users to free-up their phone memory. The cloud storage based app provides unlimited storage and stores photos and videos in the highest resolution. In its latest update, Google would allow users to compress photos straight from its Photos app.

Google Photos can store photos up to 16MP and videos up to 1080p without compression. Now, the app lets users take a backup by compressing pictures up to as low as 3MP. This new feature is called ‘Express Backup’ and is available only in India as of now.

This is the third backup option available for Indians after Original Quality and High Quality. Google has launched the feature in India after it learned that over a third of people in India did not back up photos over a month due to longer time taken to backup and infrequent access to Wi-Fi.

The feature was being tested with a small percentage of people using Google Photos on Android since December 2018. The feature can now be availed by all Android Google Photos users by the end of this week. With this feature, users can now compress photos up to 3MP and videos up to 480p.

Google stated that if users chose to compress their photos, they are only good enough for physical prints of 6 x 8 inches. Users can still choose to back up data between Original Quality, High Quality and Express back up.

Here is how you can set up Express back up:

1. Open Google Photos

2. Go to Settings > Backup & Sync, and click on Backup Mode.

3. Tap on Express to set it as a default backup option

Google has also introduced a new data cap option for uploading media content. The new option lets users decide how much cellular data can be used for taking backups. The data caps include 5MB, 10MB, 30MB, Unlimited and Wi-Fi only.These caps can be set daily. Currently exclusive to India, these new updates are expected to be rolled out soon to other countries.