Today's Google Doodle celebrates Altina Schinasi, creator of cat-eye glasses (Image credit: Google)

If you’ve ever rocked a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, you have Altina Schinasi to thank. The American sculptor, artist and filmmaker is perhaps best known for creating the iconic Harlequin eyeglass frame that became all the rage in the 1930s. The appeal never really wore off, Harlequin frames, also known as cat-eye frames, continue to dominate the women’s sunglasses sector. Today’s Google Doodle therefore celebrates the woman who created these frames - Altina Schinasi.

Altina Schinasi was born on August 4, 1907 in Manhattan, New York. Today would have been her 116th birthday. The daughter of immigrant parents – her mother was from Salonica while her father was a Sephardic Jewish Turk -- Schinasi studied art at The Art Students League in New York. She began her career as a window dresser for several stores on the iconic Fifth Avenue.

As a window dresser, Schinasi got the opportunity to work with Salvador Dalí, who had been commissioned to design two Bonwit Teller windows.

Cat-eye glasses

Schinasi was a prolific inventor who would go on to register many patents throughout her life, but her breakthrough came early with the Harlequin glasses frame. She was walking down the street when the inspiration struck her as she was underwhelmed by eyeglass frames options for women. The only options for women were round frames, so Schinasi came up with her own design of cat-eye frames.

Her inspiration for the design came from Harlequin masks that revellers in Venice wore during the Carnevale festival. However, all the major manufacturers she approached rejected her design, claiming it was too edgy. Schinasi did not give up, she finally convinced a local store to stock her design and quickly tasted success.

By the 1930s and 1940s, the cat-eye frames had become the last word in glamour. High-profile women would sport Schinasi’s creation. Marilyn Monroe made the frames part of her signature look, while Audrey Hepburn wore a pair in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Schinasi was awarded the Lord & Taylor American Design Award in 1939 for her invention, and was recognized by major magazines including Vogue and Life.

Today’s Google Doodle on Altina Schinasi’s 116th birthday celebrates her contribution to the world of women’s fashion. The usual Google logo has been replaced by an illustration of orange cat-eye frames with the word “Google” inside written in blue.