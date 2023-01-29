English
    Google Doodle on bubble tea: Where is the popular drink from?

    Bubble tea is popular drink around the world and has its own emoji. What was it first made?

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    Google's Bubble tea doodle.

    Google Doodle is celebrating the popular bubble tea with an interactive that lets you prepare your own beverage. Clicking on the doodle takes you to a rainy mountainous setting, where there is a bubble tea cart and a group of animated customers lining up for the beverage.

    You are given prompts about how much of each ingredient you'll need to add to make a perfect bubble tea serving. Each drink you hand out earns you a star.

    The interactive Google Doodle celebrates the day in 2020 when bubble tea was officially made an emoticon.

    The doodle is the work of a team of artists, UX designers, engineers, producers and researchers, all of whom were credited in a note below the doodle.