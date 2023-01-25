English
    Google declares 'significant cuts' in bonuses of all senior VPs. What Sundar Pichai said

    Before the layoffs, Google had decided to pay out 80 percent of bonuses in January with the rest expected in March or April. Earlier, the full bonus was paid in January.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    January 25, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
    Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also requested employees to remain motivated as Google faces stiff competition in areas such as artificial intelligence.

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai said at a companywide meeting that all senior vice presidents “will see a very significant reduction in their annual bonus” this year. The announcement came after the company announced the largest round of layoffs in the company’s 25-year history, and fired 12,000 employees.

    “The more senior you are, the more your compensation is tied to performance,” Pichai said. “You can reduce your equity grants if performance is not great.”

    He did not, however, provide more details.

