    Gen-Z is replacing LOL with a new acronym – IJBOL. Here’s what it means

    IJBOL, which stands for 'I just burst out laughing,' seems to be fast replacing LOL as the laughter acronym of choice in internet slang.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
    Laughing emoji, funny (Photo by Ann H/Pexels)

    LOL is being replaced with IJBOL in internet slang (Representational image)

    Move over, LOL. There’s a new acronym in town to denote laughter and it is quickly becoming a favourite with Gen-Z. IJBOL, which stands for “I just burst out laughing”, seems to be fast replacing LOL as the laughter acronym of choice in internet slang.

    LOL or “laugh out loud” has long been the acronym most people use to describe their reaction to something funny over a text message or social media post. Other acronyms like ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing) and LMAO (laughing my a** off) also cropped up to represent humour, but LOL retained its stronghold – until now.

    According to several reports, IJBOL has captured the fancy of Generation-Z who feel like it better represents their reaction to seeing something funny on the internet.

    Ellie Jocson, a 25-year-old bank analyst in Manila, told The New York Times that IJBOL has become her go-to since it better reflects what goes on behind the screen. “I’m usually just quiet and then I let out a snort,” she explained.

    27-year-old content creator Michael Messineo concurred. “I don’t LMAO. It’s just not what I do,” he told The New York Times. “I associate LMAO with millennial humor. But then I associate IJBOL with Gen Z humor, which is funnier.”

    According to Mashable, the earliest instance of IJBOL being used online probably dates back to 2009, but it only gained traction in the K-Pop fan community last year. From there on, it went more mainstream and exploded in popularity.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 12:43 pm

