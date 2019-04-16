‘Game of Thieves’: Congress uses Game of Thrones meme to poke fun at BJP

On Monday evening, the official Twitter handle of the Congress party shared a meme levelling a sarcastic attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders by drawing a comparison between them and the characters of Game of Thrones.

While a half the globe is gasping for breath to know who finally gets to sit on the Iron Throne, the Indian political fraternity decided it best to leverage the popularity of the show to gain popularity and boost its reach on social media.

The eighth and final season of HBO’s hit television series Game of Thrones started with much fanfare on Monday. It recorded an all-time high viewership this time, with over 17 million people across the world watching the first episode. It broke its own past record of clocking in 16.1 million viewers for a single episode in the previous season.

Tweaking the show’s name, Congress wrote ‘#GameOfThieves. It also played on one of the show’s most popular dialogues: “When you play the Game of Thieves, you either lose or you bribe!”

“When you play the game of thrones, you either win or you die!” was the original dialogue delivered by Cersei Lannister.

In the picture tweeted by @INCIndia, PM Modi has been depicted as the Night King – the blue-eyed leader of the white walkers, whose army of the dead threatens the existence of Westeros.

BJP President Amit Shah is shown as Cersei Lannister in the meme, while Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as Walder Frey, Nitin Gadkari as Joffrey Baratheon, and Yeddyurappa as Tywin Lannister. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is depicted as the hero of the show -- Jon Snow while Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is shown as Petyr Baelish.



Spoiler Alert: When you play the Game of Thieves, you either lose or you bribe! #BJPGameOfThieves pic.twitter.com/wAemvSrYY1 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 15, 2019

The tweet garnered over 2,400 reactions and over 800 retweets. It received a mixed reaction on Twitter, with the party being trolled for scams that rocked the Congress rule.