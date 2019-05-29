App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From a 5G laptops to Ryzen 3000 CPUs: Here are the biggest highlights from Computex 2019

Here's our list of the best products released so far from Computex 2019.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Computex is undoubtedly one of the biggest events in the PC industry with leading manufacturers looking to make a mark on the industry through big unveils and innovative breakthroughs.

Computex 2019 is well underway, and here's our list of the best products released so far.

Ryzen for the win

AMD Ryzen

AMD made the biggest splash on day one with the announcement of the much-anticipated Ryzen 3000 series processors that use the 7nm process node that improves performance and power efficiency. The company also announced the world’s first 12-core, 24-thread processor.

Navi came early

Navi_Radeon_RX_5700

The Radeon RX5700 built on AMD’s Navi architecture debuted to much applaud. According to AMD, the RX5700 will go toe-to-toe with the RTX 2070. The company claims 10 per cent better performance than the RTX 2070. The new RX5700 GPU is also set to offer a significant performance bump over AMD’s Vega architecture while delivering far better power efficiency.

Intel fights back

Intel_Ice_lake

In trademark Intel fashion, the chipmaker announced a “special edition” Core i9-9900KS, capable of reaching 5GHz boost speed across all its cores. Intel also displayed the ability of its new laptop processors built on the l0nm processor node and 11th Gen integrated graphics.

5G for all

Lenovo 5G

5G is getting ready to take the tech world by storm and is now moving beyond smartphones. Lenovo took the lid of “Project Limitless”, a prototype 5G laptop with tons of caveats. For one, the Snapdragon 8cx chipset powering the device is slated to measure battery life in days instead of hours. And, the added battery life isn’t going to come at the cost of performance with the chip smashing the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 in PCMark10 benchmark tests.

Two 4K displays, One Laptop

Asus_ZenBook_Pro_Duo

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is set to usher in a new age of multitasking. The notebook is a content creator’s dream with a primary 4K OLED display and a secondary 4K display just above the function keys. Asus has also equipped the ZenBook Pro Duo with an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor and an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card.

RTX for Professionals

Nvidia_RTX_Quadro

Nvidia is bringing RTX power to its line-up of professional Quadro GPUs for laptops. The mobile Quadro RTX 5000, 4000 and 3000 cards are designed for creative professionals who work with heavy graphics and video editing software. Nvidia confirmed that 17 laptops would initially debut with Quadro RTX graphics under the “RTX Studio” branding. The chipmaker claims that the new Quadro RTX 5000 will run up to seven times faster than an equivalent MacBook Pro with AMD Pro Vega 20 GPU.
First Published on May 29, 2019 09:44 am

