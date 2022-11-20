Flipkart denies posting job opening copied word-to-word from Atlassian

The logo of Flipkart seen on a building in Bengaluru.

A job opening by Flipkart appears to have been copied largely from a similar vacancy shared by software company Atlassian – but the Indian e-commerce platform claims that no one from their recruitment team is responsible for the plagiarism.



An official Flipkart job opening on LinkedIn, for 'Head of Design' that has the job description copied verbatim from a job opening at Atlassian! https://t.co/CgKaFrvHFg

The intriguing part is that Flipkart is claiming, "no one from our recruitment team was involved in 1/4 pic.twitter.com/efyvsYdyL7

— Karthik (@beastoftraal) November 20, 2022

On Saturday, a post advertising an opening for ‘Head of Design’ appeared on Flipkart’s official LinkedIn page. People applying for the position, however, were surprised after reading the job description, where Atlassian was mentioned several times. For example, the first sentence of the job opening asked for a person to “work within an R&D leadership team to shape the ways customers learn about, decide, and purchase products on the Atlassian platform.”

It became apparent that someone had copy-pasted the job description directly from Atlassian without even bothering to change the name of the company. Flipkart, however, denies that anyone from their team was responsible for this.

In a comment posted on LinkedIn, Flipkart said that it had conducted an internal investigation which revealed that no one from their recruitment team had posted the opening. The response from Flipkart came after LinkedIn user Jay Dutta alerted them to the posting.

“A job role titled ‘Head of Design’ was posted recently under the guise of Flipkart. Based on internal investigation, we can confirm that no one from our recruitment team was involved in posting this, and can also confirm that such a role does not exist within Flipkart,” the company said.

“We’d like to caution all candidates in relation to such fake postings,” Flipkart continued. “Our teams are just a message away should you encounter something similar in the future.”

The job listing is still up on LinkedIn, although a disclaimer now reads “No longer accepting applications.”