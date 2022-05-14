‘Finally at peace,’ says YouTuber after losing 2.8 million pounds in crypto crash

YouTuber KSI said he had invested 2.8 million pounds in the cryptocurrency Luna (Image: ksi/Instagram)

YouTuber KSI says he has lost almost 2.8 million pounds in the cryptocurrency market crash. The British star, whose real name is JJ Olatunji, revealed that his 2.8 million-pound investment into cryptocurrency Luna was reduced to less than 50,000 pounds after the market crashed.

KSI was philosophical as he tweeted about the loss on Thursday, saying that therapy had helped him realise that there are things more important than money.

He revealed that money used to be the “driving force” in his life but “soon I became numb to it all and realised that money simply isn’t everything.”

“So last year I went to see a therapist to tell her that I had lost purpose in my life,” the 28-year-old tweeted. “Before, everything was just money money money, and I didn’t know what was the reason I did anything anymore.

“However now I’m finally at peace with myself,” he said. “I just put 2.8 million in that Luna buy and it’s worth less than 50k. But that’s ok because I’m not dead. I’ve got my family, my friends and my vigorous work ethic.”

Luna -- sister token of stablecoin TerraUSD -- was among the worst-hit in the cryptocurrency market meltdown, plunging to $0 on Friday. The cryptocurrency was trading at more than $110 at one point in April.

Luna’s downfall started when its sister token UST, which is also a stablecoin, was 'depegged' from its $1 value as big investors started dumping it.





