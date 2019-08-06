App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ more popular on Google after Manish Tewari’s reference in Parliament

Tewari told Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: "Everything is not black and white. There are fifty shades of grey in between."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Manish Tewari’s allusion to erotic novel Fifty Shades of Grey while debating Article 370 in Parliament on August 6 has made more people look up the book, as per Google Trends.

Vehemently opposing the government’s decision to scrap Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the proposal to bifurcate the state into two union territories, Manish Tewari said: “In the past 70 years, demands have been raised to convert union territories into states. This is probably the first time in history that a state has been converted into a union territory. There cannot be a bigger blow to federal structure than this.”

The Congress leader also questioned if our north-eastern states also awaited a similar future. “You can revoke Article 371 tomorrow by imposing President’s rule in the northeastern states. And, using the rights of their assemblies in the parliament, you can scrap Article 371 too? What kind of constitutional precedent are you setting in the country,” he asked Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah retorted by pointing out how different members of the Congress party had a different stance on the issue. He then went on to ask Tewari to state clearly whether his party supported this decision or not.

This is when Tewari responded with an allusion to the bestselling erotic novel. He commented: “There is an English book. Everything is not black and white. There are fifty shades of grey in between. Maybe the Home Minister was thinking something else. He didn't pay attention to what I said.”

He went on to clarify that his party was not principally opposed to the move but was against the way in which it was executed by the BJP government.

 

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 03:37 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Article 370 #Congress leader #lok sabha speech #Manish Tewari

