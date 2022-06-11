Why a bumper cherry crop in Kashmir is bringing cheer to apple orchard owners

According to an official in J&K's horticulture department, cherries are being cultivated on around 2,800 hectares in the region, which yields an annual turnover of Rs 130-150 crore. (Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

Apple is considered a cash crop in Kashmir but the bumper cherry harvest this year has caused fruit growers to think beyond apples.

Apple growers in Kashmir are ecstatic to see bumper cherry crop in their apple orchards, at a time when apple harvesting is still four months away.

Sayar Ahmad, a fruit grower from south Kashmir’s Shopian, said that cherry production this year was 50 times more than previous year. “Apples no doubt fetch us around Rs 10-15 lakh of yearly income but cherry provides mid-year income to the growers,” said 30-year-old Ahmad.

In Kashmir, apple growers plant cherry, apricot and plum trees in their orchards to produce multiple fruit varieties.

Ahmad added that earlier fruit growers would take cherries home and never thought of exporting the fruit variety. “During past five years fruit growers are witnessing bumper cherry harvest, due to which fruit growers are able to get Rs 3-5 lakh at a time when growers are in dire need of cash to invest in apple cultivation and orchard management.”

Apart from Shopian, the places which produce cherry in large quantities are Tangmarg, Baramulla in north Kashmir and Srinagar, Ganderbal in central Kashmir.

There are eight cherry varieties grown in Kashmir: Makhmali, Siya, Mishri, Jaddi, Italy, Dabal, Vishkan and Stela. Four among the eight varieties -Mishri, Jaddi, Makhmali, and Dabal - have good demand in the market. Mishri is considered sweeter than other varieties.

The Mishri variety, also known for its health benefits, was exported to Dubai last year.

According to official figures, the annual production of the stone fruit is around 12,000 metric tonnes, making J&K largest cherry producer of India.

The Kashmir valley is known for producing 95 percent of India's cherries. “The Kashmir annually sends around 3,500-4,000 metric tonnes of cherries to other states of India. Cherry is being cultivated in the region on around 2,800 hectares, which yields an annual turnover of around Rs 130-150 crore,” an official in the horticulture department said.

To produce quality apples, growers do multiple spraying, use pesticides and involve intensive labour work throughout the year but cherries are grown without any such investment or efforts, Ahmad said.

Like other growers, Ahmad is busy harvesting cherries which will last up to the first week of July.

In Ganderbal, known as the cherry belt of Kashmir, Abdul Rehman Dar, a fruit grower explained that replacing traditional cherry trees with new varieties has yielded bumper crops.

“During the past five years Kashmir is undoubtedly witnessing bumper cherry crop and more people are into cherry growing. The credit goes to new cherry trees which are not just yielding instant crops but both quality as well as quantity is comparatively higher than traditional cherry trees,” Dar said.

He claimed that traditional varieties had poor shelf-life and the crop quality was also on the lower side which is why fruit growers remain uninterested in growing cherries in their orchards.

“Cherry also gives a grower some respite when Kashmiri apples are lying unsold in cold stores following the entry of Iranian apples in the Indian market. Since our apples are facing stiff competition and rates have reduced, cherry can provide some short-term respite to growers,” he added.

Former Director General Horticulture Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Bhat said that the department has time and again emphasised that growers think beyond apples and focus on other cash crops including cherries, apricots and plums.