English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

    Storyboard18:  Amaresh Godbole returns to Publicis Groupe after Google stint  

    Amaresh Godbole joins as CEO of Publicis Groupe's Digital Technology Business, as the company beefs up its digital technology offerings.

    Storyboard18
    February 16, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
    Amaresh Godbole, Digital Technology Business CEO, Publicis Groupe.

    Amaresh Godbole, Digital Technology Business CEO, Publicis Groupe.

    It's rare to see executives who have left the advertising agency ecosystem to join the client side, return to agencies. Amaresh Godbole is one of those who have come back after a stint outside adland.

    It's also another kind of homecoming for Godbole who joins Publicis Groupe India as CEO of Digital Technology Business. Godbole who was Head of Creative and Capability at Google India, had also spent over a decade with Publicis Groupe where his last role was CEO of Digitas India.

    In his new role, Godbole will be leading the Groupe’s digital experience and technology agencies Digitas India and Indigo Consulting and will also be responsible for scaling up the Publicis Commerce D2C offering.

    Anupriya Acharya, CEO Publicis Groupe South Asia said, “The last two years have seen an acceleration in technology adoption and companies across sectors are grappling with the need to deliver more contemporary customer experiences and improve critical business processes. We have an opportunity to accelerate further our unique digital technology offerings in India and unlock new avenues, bringing in exponential growth for clients."

    She added that Godbole is someone who deeply understands the Publicis way of working and also brings an outside-in view of technology trends and the wider industry from his time with Google.

    Close

    Related stories

    For Godbole, this role offers a unique vantage point to find synergies and reimagine the Groupe's combined go-to-market strategy in light of emerging client segments and technology opportunities such as Web3 and D2C.

    In India, Publicis Groupe’s client roster includes Procter & Gamble, Nestlé, Renault, HDFC Bank, Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, Citigroup, GlaxoSmithKline, Compaq HP, Dabur India, Bharti Airtel, Daimler AG, Amazon, Parle, L’Oréal, Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler, ITC, Marico, Abbot, Spotify, Netflix and Bajaj Group.
    Storyboard18 is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
    Tags: #Amaresh Godbole #digital advertising #Publicis Groupe #Storyboard18
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 11:42 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.