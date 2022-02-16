Storyboard18:  Amaresh Godbole returns to Publicis Groupe after Google stint  

Amaresh Godbole, Digital Technology Business CEO, Publicis Groupe.

It's rare to see executives who have left the advertising agency ecosystem to join the client side, return to agencies. Amaresh Godbole is one of those who have come back after a stint outside adland.

It's also another kind of homecoming for Godbole who joins Publicis Groupe India as CEO of Digital Technology Business. Godbole who was Head of Creative and Capability at Google India, had also spent over a decade with Publicis Groupe where his last role was CEO of Digitas India.

In his new role, Godbole will be leading the Groupe’s digital experience and technology agencies Digitas India and Indigo Consulting and will also be responsible for scaling up the Publicis Commerce D2C offering.

Anupriya Acharya, CEO Publicis Groupe South Asia said, “The last two years have seen an acceleration in technology adoption and companies across sectors are grappling with the need to deliver more contemporary customer experiences and improve critical business processes. We have an opportunity to accelerate further our unique digital technology offerings in India and unlock new avenues, bringing in exponential growth for clients."

She added that Godbole is someone who deeply understands the Publicis way of working and also brings an outside-in view of technology trends and the wider industry from his time with Google.

For Godbole, this role offers a unique vantage point to find synergies and reimagine the Groupe's combined go-to-market strategy in light of emerging client segments and technology opportunities such as Web3 and D2C.

In India, Publicis Groupe’s client roster includes Procter & Gamble, Nestlé, Renault, HDFC Bank, Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, Citigroup, GlaxoSmithKline, Compaq HP, Dabur India, Bharti Airtel, Daimler AG, Amazon, Parle, L’Oréal, Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler, ITC, Marico, Abbot, Spotify, Netflix and Bajaj Group.