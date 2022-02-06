Storyboard18 | Ad Safari: Big brands, new work and first salvos from the Super Bowl

Mumbai Police's new film to stop harassment of women in public places is very well made.

Pat On Your Back.

A brand new year has blown in on the back of Omicron and its hordes. The wheels and cogs of advertising, however, continue to run non-stop. Whether people fall ill, or hospitals brim, the necessity of commerce keeps our enterprise busy. January brings in big brands, new work, and the first salvos from the seasonal centre of global advertising – The Super Bowl.

Nirbhaya Squad

Without a doubt, the Indian woman gets almost no security or protection from public harassment. The unfortunate events of every Indian day and night undermine most men.

The response agility portrayed in this very well made Mumbai Police film is critical to delivering protection. And it needs to be emulated across India. Even if other states already have their versions, very visible advertising is the deterrent essential to give this effective teeth. Thank you, Mumbai Police.

Hatsun Curd

I am sure you wouldn’t have seen this film. It’s an innocent film. With a quirky mix of influences. Some traditional. Some contemporary. Some disguised. All of which put together, nullifies what could otherwise be uncomforting layers.

This is probably the result of what’s happening in our democracy with religion getting played up, and even brands adopting that as a possible selling plank. At least you won’t have anyone trolling you. For this kooky dairy commercial, the storyline would run a bit like this. Green Landscape meets Lord Krishna meets Little Girl meets Steel Flute meets Musically Inclined Cows meet Hindu Mythology meets Western Fable meets Pied Piper meets Fresh Curd.

EaseMyTrip

Ah, finally a film that brings travellers what they have always wanted. I mean, in these days of the blasted virus, who isn’t scared of waking up with a scratchy throat and figuring out that they are suddenly non-persona grata with all humanity.

For all of us who have cursed travel sites for eating our money, this one saves our thin wallets. Though Vijay Raaz delivers in his trademark sardonic style, there’s nothing spectacular about this EaseMyTrip film. But the featured benefit is just what the doctor ordered. I am sure other sites will copy this. Please do. As quickly as you can.

Kopiko

With Alia Bhatt and Dulquer, you had two of the best young actors in the country. Both charming, both spunky, and both capable of bringing alive any morose script. But you made them sit inside a dull environment, obviously not at the same time – since you don’t have a scene with them together, did a film that made them come across as much older than they are, and ended up with a predictable toss.

Oh – in case you thought I didn’t notice, there was a winter landscape outside, and yeah, they were in a train as well. Not the Orient Express. But chalega. Overall it’s just an okay film. Nothing more. I wish you had the time to retake some of their expressions. But you ran out of celeb time.

Tata Tea Agni

Okay, it’s not the first time we have seen women athletes in advertising. But this one has a different departure. And an aperture into our small-town innards. I like the fact that we aren’t just making superstars out of individuals. While this commercial revolves around a trio of diehards, it gets us to remember the entire team that won our hearts - despite missing an Olympic medal.

The setting and the regular jibes in the players’ otherwise spartan lives make the core of the brand relevant and identifiable. I have always liked the brand name Agni. But I guess it now truly celebrates the fiery spirit and strong character of these players, and the millions of Indians who come from similar backgrounds. People who only have this inner fire to light their way out of their darkness. It’s a deep and long-lasting world for a tea brand. One that brews with hundreds of stories.

Chevrolet

You might have seen this Chevrolet film. Pretty popular around the world. It’s one of those films that made me watch the entire 4 grateful minutes of it. I might be a little more sensitive than many, but I did have that lump in the throat business happen to me.

It’s undoubtedly a film that tells you that you don’t need special effects and Gen Z language and tech and jargon to deliver brilliance. A good old pen and a piece of paper will do very nicely. If clients are reading this, here’s the kind of advertising you ought to be investing in. Here’s to stories beautifully told.