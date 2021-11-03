Simple ideas under Rs 1 lakh to make your home Diwali-ready

Representative image

With the festive season here, the number of occasions to celebrate and gather with loved ones seems to outnumber dates on the calendar. With limited time between festivities like that of Diwali and other rituals, we all need budget-friendly and simple design ideas that can elevate the look and feel of our homes!

We are sharing with you easy, quick and affordable ideas that can spruce up your homes in no time, making them festive-ready in the true spirit. The area of most apartments in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai might range from 800 to 1,200 square feet on an average. Keeping this in mind, we have curated ideas that are minimalistic, yet easy to implement.

Regardless of the city you reside in, these design hacks are sure to make your urban dwellings feel transformed within a budget of Rs 1 lakh.

Less is More

The process of making compact spaces seem larger starts with getting rid of unwanted clutter. Make your home festive-ready by tackling each section of the home individually. While targeting public spaces like drawing rooms and dining spaces, begin by eliminating larger pieces of bulky furniture that are not used.

Rearrange the layout to give a rejuvenated look. Clear the clutter and miscellaneous items in concealed consoles, drawers and cabinets. In areas like bedrooms, categorise the clutter under sub-categories of clothing, old papers/documents, furniture and mementos.

The most inexpensive and versatile way to bring a space to life is through colour. In living rooms, dining spaces and bedrooms, one can create an accent wall, which is a sure-shot way of making an impact with hues and patterns. The cost of painting can be anywhere in the range of Rs 12-40 per square foot, depending on the paint type and/or texture technique.

Experiment with upholstery in the form of silken/embroidered fabrics in bright festive jewel tones of ruby red, deep green, topaz yellow, sapphire blue, gold and silver to create a rich look in gathering spaces like living rooms and dining spaces. Include fabrics like velvets, zari, silk and jacquards in the material palette.

In areas like bedrooms, categorise the clutter under sub-categories of clothing, old papers/documents, furniture and mementos.

Changing out bedcovers, cushion covers, table runners and area rugs can uplift a space effortlessly. One can find upholstery items starting at Rs 450 easily in local stores and online retail platforms. Introduce accents of colour via art prints and curated décor to further tie together the visual scheme while keeping the overall space neutral for an elegant look.

Focus on introducing various light fixtures in different rooms of the house to build on the ambience indoors. Indulge in mood lighting to bring about a sense of luxury in various nooks of the home. Areas like living rooms, bedside tables and home offices can host table lamps (Rs 500-5,000) to bring about a sense of warmth.

Pendant lamps and chandeliers can be used to brighten up corners or focal spaces like dining tables and seating areas where guests gather. Explore metal accents in brass, black, eco-friendly natural source paper (banana fibre and lokta fibre) and cane to bring about various textures indoors. Sizeable hanging lamps can be found in a diverse range, starting at Rs 1,500.

Consider making small yet impactful additions of décor around the house. Diyas and candles are synonymous with festivities. Arrange them around the home in corners, on side tables or over the dining table while hosting guests. They add unmatched vibrancy and light to the interiors. One can access sets of floating candles and diyas in a range of Rs 150-500. Utilise locally available mud/terracotta diyas that can be bought at Rs 3-5 each from city markets.

Make the outdoors an integral part of the design scheme. Introduce brass metal planters of varying heights (available for Rs 1,500-6,000) to create a cluster arrangement of plants in verandas, balconies and sit-outs. Deck up outdoor spaces with fairy lights (Rs 150-500) and paper lanterns (Rs 450 and above). One can never go wrong with timeless floral and organic colour rangolis (Rs 250) at entrances and foyer spaces to ring in the festivities.

If doing up the entire space is not an option, focus on creating minimalistic yet striking focal points within spaces. Piece together inviting corners in spaces like drawing rooms, balconies and hosting areas wherein a collage of candles, indoor greenery, fairy lights, metallic ornaments and bouquets/strings of flowers can come together in a curated manner! This creates intentional spots that draw attention and make for great photo backdrops to capture memories while hosting!

Top tips to bring affordable design changes during Diwali

- Work with what you have and blend the old and new. While adhering to a budget, it is important to mix and match pre-owned and new items to create compelling spaces.

- Many elements can be found on a budget in local markets. Head over to city bazaars and vendors to shop for flowers, lights and earthenware in bulk.

- Put together diverse textures and patterns of fabrics to create cosy and interesting indoor spaces.

- Work on DIY décor projects that upcycle waste to create affordable items of décor. For example, paper lampshades, newspaper wall hangings, decorated pots and bottle lights.

- Rearrange and swap furniture between rooms to lend spaces a revitalised look before choosing to buy/invest new pieces.