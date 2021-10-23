If Covid vanished, Pansari Group's Shammi Agarwal would like to meet Ratan Tata

Shammi Agarwal, Managing Director, Pansari Group.

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before Covid-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

From running a lone grocery shop in Delhi in the 1940s, the Pansari Group has taken its cooking oils, flours and other products to over 40 countries. The company’s MD, Shammi Agrawal, would like to resume his exploration of the world after the forced confinement of the last 19 months due to the new coronavirus infection. And when asked whom he’d like to invite home if given the chance, Agrawal named Ratan Tata, the Tata Group chairman emeritus recently in the news due to Tatas' acquisition of Air India. (Pansari’s reply was not in the context of Air India, and this interview was done before that development).

A conversation with Pansari on the pleasant scenario of life without the threat of Covid.

If Covid went away or became manageable, which destination would you like to travel to first and why?

My first getaway would be a family trip. Of course, our first choice would be Goa, but I think any place away from Delhi would be welcome.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

I would go out and enjoy a meal at MKT at Chanakya. I enjoy going to places where the service is personalised, and the food stays consistent on every visit.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to and why?

Ratan Tataji. His life, and his belief in how he is indebted to the country, is something that I am inspired by.

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

I used to enjoy attending a variety of events and performances. However, I would still prefer being part of any online coaching or interactive brainstorming session over a digital platform.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

A family wedding or family gathering is the first thing on my list of outings and interactions.

What new skill would you like to learn?

I would like to enhance my leadership skills and the ability to get any team with a diverse set of qualifications to execute their best all the time.

I would also like to focus on meditating and introspecting on a more regular basis.

A song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid free world.

Muskurayega India!

What would your approach to money be for life post-Covid?

I would focus on spending more on experiences, as an individual and with the whole family too. Covid made me realise the importance of good times and memories with the family, and I would dedicate more funds to those aspects of life.

I would also like to have the bandwidth to assist those who need it (money) during these drastic times.

What new invention/ gadget would you like to see, to help us deal with future health crises?

Mobile medical devices and better healthcare solutions for those who stay in rural areas. The pandemic highlights the lacking health infrastructure and the disparity in society. Devices that a common man can afford are much-needed.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Be positive. A positive mindset can help you face anything life throws your way.