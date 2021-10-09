MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

If Covid vanished, Hansgrohe India’s Gaurav Malhotra would like to meet Xi Jinping, travel to Greece

Gaurav Malhotra adds he's looking forward to "being anywhere with close friends" for "some chit-chat, some fun".

Akshay Sawai
October 09, 2021 / 04:47 PM IST
Gaurav Malhotra, managing director India, and regional key accounts Asia, Hansgrohe India.

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before Covid-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

If covid vanishedLive life to the fullest is Gaurav Malhotra’s motto. And that way of living is exactly what has been blown to bits by Covid-19. But things are starting to normalise. Malhotra, managing director India, and regional key accounts Asia, Hansgrohe India, has a wide-ranging wish list of activities and experiences planned for life after the ordeal.

A conversation with the Pune-based Malhotra on things he’d do if Covid was no longer a serious threat.

If Covid went away or became manageable, which destination would you like to travel to first and why?

California, as my son just started his undergraduate studies at Berkeley and the entire family is missing him. Purely for pleasure, the answer is Greece, a place I have always wanted to go to but haven’t been to.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

Well, I have already been to a number of restaurants in Pune. I love the buzz and the vibrancy of my own city, but I guess the cafés in Milan would still be a first choice. All of them have a distinct appeal to them.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to, and why?

I have had a lot of time to read books. I loved The Philosophy of Money, so would have liked to invite Georg Simmel for a one-on-one and some further insights. If I had to choose from those still alive, it would be Xi Jinping, just to get closer to his thought process.

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

A qawwali or ghazal night in the moonlight at the Taj Mahal.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

Just being anywhere with close friends - some chit-chat, some fun.

What new skill would you like to learn?

Playing the piano. My son recently learnt it, and he has inspired me.

A song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid-free world.

‘Imagine’ by John Lennon.

What would your approach to money be for life post-Covid?

Same as it is now. Important, but not crazy about it.

What new invention / gadget would you like to see that would help us deal with future pandemics?

I would just live with improved hygiene and better infrastructure. All gadgets that contribute to it are welcome.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Live life to the fullest. Have no regrets later.
Tags: #covid impact #Gaurav Malhotra #Hansgrohe India #If Covid Vanished #Leadership
first published: Oct 9, 2021 04:39 pm

