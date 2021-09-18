If Covid vanished, Acer's Harish Kohli would like to meet Elon Musk, travel to NZ

Harish Kohli, MD, Acer India.

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before Covid-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

The head of Acer India has New Zealand on his mind. It would be his first destination when travel becomes risk free again.

In this interaction, Harish Kohli, managing director, Acer India, speaks about the experiences he’d like to have in a post-Covid world. They include a desire to meet Elon Musk, and hours spent playing golf.

If Covid went away or became manageable, which place would you like to travel to first and why?

New Zealand. It is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, and I enjoy the peace. When travel becomes a normal activity again, I want to relax and enjoy the picturesque fjords and green hillsides.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

I enjoy good food and wine. I’d like to visit ALBA at JW Marriott Bangalore since they have a good collection of wine and great food.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to, and why?

I would like to have a productive conversation with Elon Musk. He is a fearless, multi-faceted individual with great ideas. I’m sure one has a lot to observe and learn from him.

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

I would love to attend a networking event where I can reconnect and meet my friends and industry partners.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

I would like to go golfing. It stimulates your mind and body, and I would combine the game with long walks on the greens.

What new skill would you like to learn?

I’d like to learn calligraphy. It is a therapeutic process.

A song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid-free world.

‘Imagine’ by John Lennon. I’ve been humming the song quite often these days.

What would your approach to money be for life post Covid?

The last year and a half taught us many things. Money doesn’t define who you are, it is your actions and approach towards people that matter.

What new invention/ gadget would you like to see that would help us deal with future pandemics?

We need to invest more in research and development, and technology that can give faster results in the prevention of pandemics.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Every day is a second chance to live your life to the fullest, without regrets.