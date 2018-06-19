Edge computing will make smart manufacturing a reality. Here’s how

With the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, huge amount of data is being generated on a daily basis, which needs to be mined and analysed to gather deep and actionable insights.

The manufacturing sector is also contributing to the colossal amount of data as factory devices are now connected, thanks to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

The new technologies are helping the manufacturing industry in predictive maintenance and improving efficiencies, and transitioning the sector into smart manufacturing.

The heavy machines, sensors, factory devices, etc., are connected, thereby, generating data, which helps companies in rectifying errors before any industrial disaster and plugging the loopholes to improve operations.

To gain knowledge, make automated decisions and predictions in real time, they have to look at high-performing analytics for better industrial output.

Here, edge computing plays a pivotal role in addressing an organisation’s need. Edge computing, which is just an extension to cloud, has the power to perform data analytics and find solutions in a matter of milliseconds. Edge puts micro data centres near to the devices, and the sites then send real-time data and alerts without any disturbances. The efficient monitoring system can prevent and rectify issues even before they arise.

Operational issues, such as analysing and controlling devices, improving process speed/reducing latency issues, and reducing data security risks, will drive end users to deploy edge computing, as well as the need to improve asset performance and maintenance to reduce unplanned or unscheduled downtime, and the need to improve and optimize production.

Edge computing in manufacturing can enable companies to make informed and rational decisions and look at issues inside machines and identify conditional and even environmental issues.

Smart manufacturing and edge computing with information-enabled operations offers virtually infinite potential to improve business performance. Hop on the edge bandwagon now.