Failed in 6 business until boAt: Co-founder Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India

boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta recently recollected how he had to go through six failed businesses to finally find success with boAt. The co-founder and CMO of the electronics brand advised entrepreneurs to not let failures hold them back and keep hustling.

"In life, we all face downs. I have been down too, more times than one can imagine. But when you hit rock bottom, there is only one way out-Up. Keep hustling, the day you stop trying is the day you fail," Gupta tweeted. "Inspired by the spirit of such entrepreneurs and also people with such a spirit."



In life, we all face downs. I have been down too, more times than one can imagine.But when you hit rock bottom, there is only one way out-Up. Keep hustling,the day you stop trying is the day you fail.Inspired by the spirit of such entrepreneurs and also people with such a spirit. pic.twitter.com/WzS3thIhzJ

— Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) January 6, 2023

He also shared a clip of Shark Tank India season 2 in which he tells the founders of the hyperlocal content platform STAGE that the country needs people like them. “India needs people like you. I’ll tell you why. Many entrepreneurs in India fall but to rise from that and make a Rs 300 crore-worth company is like, amazing. How are you feeling? Am I right or not?”

Listening to this, founders of STAGE nod, visibly emotional, Gupta then said, “Six of my businesses tanked and that is when boAt was made.”

“You have made a Rs 300 crore company," he told the STAGE founders. "I believe you are the hope of entrepreneurs. They will look at you and say, ‘Boss jab gir ke banda Rs 300 crore ki company bana sakta hai na to isse jyaada kuch nahi chahiye. I’m not just giving money. I’m doing it for India.”

The company managed to secure an investment from the Shark Tank India judges.