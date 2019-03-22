App
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook adds WhatsApp-like 'Quote and Reply' to Messenger

The Quote and Reply feature is similar to the Reply function on WhatsApp which is very useful for replying to a particular message in a group conversation

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Facebook is reportedly testing a feature that would let users reply to a particular message on its Messenger app. The feature is being tested to save users from missing texts and make it easier for them to reply to a specific message.

According to a report by VentureBeat, the feature would be called ‘Quote and Reply’ and would allow users to ‘quote’ a message and add a reaction to it. The feature would have a ‘reply’ button through which users can highlight the text and send a reply to it. Users can long-press the text message to which they want to reply and then tap on ‘Reply’.

The Quote and Reply feature is similar to the Reply function on WhatsApp which is very useful for replying to a particular message in a group conversation. With the help of this feature, users would be able to keep track of the messages and responses without any confusion.

The Quote and Reply feature is the second feature that Facebook would borrow from WhatsApp. Before this feature, Facebook introduced the ‘Unsend’ feature from WhatsApp to its 1.3 billion Messenger users.  The Unsend feature allows users to delete a text for everyone for up to 10 minutes.

These features have made their way through to Messenger after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would be merging its services while they remain to be standalone apps. It means that Messenger users can initiate a chat with Instagram and WhatsApp users who are not registered on Messenger. The merging of these Facebook-owned apps is being done to provide end-to-end encryption and Facebook’s goal to provide interoperability across its platforms. As of now, only WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption to its users.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #Facebook #Facebook Messenger #Technology #trends

