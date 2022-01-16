'You did good': Anushka Sharma tells Virat Kohli day after he stepped down as captain

Virat Kohli on Saturday announced his decision to step down as Test captain. (Images shared on Instagram by Anushka Sharma)

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have been together since before the days when Kohli succeeded MS Dhoni as the captain of Indian cricket team. So, a day after Kohli announced that he was stepping down as India Test captain, wife Sharma penned an emotional note to Kohli highlighting his growth both as a person and as the captain.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Sharma wrote of the day in 2014 when Kohli told her that he was made the captain as Dhoni had decided to retire from Test cricket.

"I remember MS, you and I having a chat later that day and him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you," writes Sharma.

"And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you."

The actor then pointed out that although Kohli was driven and had a positive drive, he faced a lot of challenges off the field.

"In 2014 we were so young and naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive and motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right?" Sharma wrote.

She may have been hinting at Kolhi's row with the BCCI when he had alleged that there was no clear communication between him and the Indian cricket board before he was removed as ODI captain. Kohli also contradicted board president Sourav Ganguly's claims that he had spoken to the India captain and urged him to not give up the T20I captaincy.

Sharma added that she remembered the time when some losses left Kohli teary-eyed and lauded him for leading by example. "After some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done... You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position... Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good," she signed off.