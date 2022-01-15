MARKET NEWS

Virat Kohli quits | Most successful Team India Captain, says BCCI; Jay Shah remembers his ‘tremendous tenure’

The decision to step down was announced by Virat Kohli a day after India lost the third Test match against South Africa, thereby losing the series 1-2.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST
India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli has announced that he will be stepping down as Team India’s Test Captain. The decision was announced by Kohli a day after India lost the third Test match against South Africa, thereby losing the series 1-2.

After Kohli's announcement on January 15, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated him for his “admirable leadership” and dubbed him the “most successful Team India Captain”.

Replying to Kohli’s social media post announcing his retirement, which read: “I have always believed in giving 120 percent in everything I do, and If I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do,” BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah commended Kohli’s “tremendous tenure”.

Here’s how others reacted to Virat Kohli’s resignation from Test Captaincy:









#BCCI #cricket #Indian cricket team #Virat Kohli
first published: Jan 15, 2022 07:46 pm

