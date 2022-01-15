Virat Kohli quits | Most successful Team India Captain, says BCCI; Jay Shah remembers his ‘tremendous tenure’

Virat Kohli

India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli has announced that he will be stepping down as Team India’s Test Captain. The decision was announced by Kohli a day after India lost the third Test match against South Africa, thereby losing the series 1-2.



After Kohli's announcement on January 15, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated him for his “admirable leadership” and dubbed him the “most successful Team India Captain”.

Replying to Kohli’s social media post announcing his retirement, which read: “I have always believed in giving 120 percent in everything I do, and If I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do,” BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah commended Kohli’s “tremendous tenure”.



A #VIRAT era of one of the most successful test captains of India comes to an end. Thank you @imVkohli for leading from the front and being a classic gamechanger for #TeamIndia. Your contribution and commitment as a leader is something that cricket history will always remember. pic.twitter.com/GqlR1Figp7

— Vijay Darda (@vijayjdarda) January 15, 2022

Here’s how others reacted to Virat Kohli’s resignation from Test Captaincy:



The best ever Captain in Indian Test Cricket History steps down as Test captain. The way he tuned this team is remarkable. Wins over draws in overseas shows his aggressive approach. @imVkohli#ViratKohli #Kohli #TeamIndia — VenuGopala Rao (@IMVenuGopalRao) January 15, 2022





The end of an era.

Thank you, @imVkohli, for an incredible seven years as the Test captain #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/6eWjOdwN3A — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 15, 2022



#TeamIndia's most successful Test skipper signs off Thank you #ViratKohli for everything you have done for and Test cricket as Captain pic.twitter.com/UoVqC2TdP0 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 15, 2022





Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2022





It’s always an honour to lead the dynamic Indian team. And the decision to step down is an emotional heavy moment. A journey well travelled #ViratKohli #captain @imVkohli

— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 15, 2022



7 YEARS of brilliance, memories & legacy! We know you gave it a 120% and more Thank you, Captain @imVkohli #ViratKohli #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/sxJj6E3Y7m — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 15, 2022





Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022

