    Will Smith says ‘accept and respect decision’ after 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

    Will Smith, who resigned from the Academy days ago after issuing a public apology including to Chris Rock, said he has accepted the 10-year Oscars ban.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 09, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
    Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022.

    Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022.


    Oscar winner Will Smith will not be attending any Academy events in the next decade over his infamous slapgate at this year’s awards that saw him smack comedian Chris Rock across the face over a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

    The 53-year-old actor, who resigned from the Academy days ago after issuing a public apology including Rock, said he has accepted the decision.

    "I accept and respect the Academy's decision," Smith said in a statement to Hollywood trade publications.

    "The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," wrote president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a letter.

    "The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," said the Academy letter.

    This does not bar Smith from getting nominated or winning future Oscars but he cannot turn up at the awards to accept the trophy. Tradition is the previous year’s best actor winner presents the best actress award for the next year – an honour Smith will be stripped off. He won his first ever Oscar for "King Richard" this year, a trophy he picked up soon after the slap.

    Twitter was quick to react to the news making the Smiths trend for hours after the Academy announced its decision. Many memes too made the rounds.


    Chris Rock was asked by Los Angeles police whether he wanted to file a report against Smith, but he declined. Rock had cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s closely cropped hair, a result of alopecia that causes rapid hair loss, prompting Will Smith to storm the stage and slap the presenter. He had initially laughed at the joke before noticing his wife was not amused.

    The Academy, in its letter, also thanked Rock for "maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances."

    Smith apologized to Rock in an Instagram post, describing his actions at the Oscars as "shocking, painful and inexcusable”.



    Tags: #Chris Rock #Jada Pinkett Smith #Oscars #Will Smith
    first published: Apr 9, 2022 11:46 am
