What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms in February

Just 28 days and so much to watch. Coming up in February 2022, long-awaited films like 'Gehraiyaan' and series like 'Rocket Boys', and season 4 of 'The Marvellous Mrs Maisel'. Here's our pick of must-watches:

Looop Lapeta (February 4)

Genre: Thriller, Sci-fi

Aakash Bhatia’s Looop Lapeta is the official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run. Savi (played by Taapsee Pannu) needs to procure a massive amount of money in just 20 minutes to save the life of her boyfriend Satya (Tahir Raj Bhasin). As she decides on her plan of action, the narrative switches based on the possible choices she could make, depicting multiple outcomes of the same situation.

Reacher (February 4)

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Amazon Prime Video

Developed by Nick Santora, Reacher is a crime thriller based on the Jack Reacher books. The eight-episode first season is based on the international bestseller, Killing Floor by Lee Child.

Alan Ritchson plays veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher who's recently entered civilian life. He is arrested for a murder he did not commit, and finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits to go on, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia.

Through My Window (4 February)

Genre: Romantic, Emotional

Netflix

Directed by Marçal Forés, this film is an adaptation of a 2016 novel by Venezuelan author Ariana Godoy. This Spanish rom-com is about Raquel who has had a long-time crush on her hot neighbour, Ares, whom she secretly watches through her window, but has never spoken to. Through My Window features Julio Peña and Clara Galle in the lead roles.

The Great Indian Murder (4 February)

Genre: Mystery

Disney+ Hotstar

Based on Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel Six Suspects, The Great Indian Murder is a new-age murder mystery series. The lead actors, Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha, play detectives and the series is about solving the murder of notorious industrialist Vicky Rai at his party.

Rocket Boys (4 February)

Genre: Drama

SonyLIV

Directed by Abhay Pannu, ‘Rocket Boys’ is the story of the early days of India's space programme and its pioneers Dr Homi J. Bhabha (played by Jim Sarbh) and Dr Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh).

Gehraiyaan (11 February 2022)

Genre: Relationship drama

Amazon Prime Video

Shakun Batra’s much talked about relationship drama, Gehraiyaan is a tale of love, marriage, infidelity and betrayal. What starts as a fling soon spirals into a complicated mess threatening to ruin multiple lives. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, and Naseeruddin Shah, this film revolves around an ambitious woman in her 30s struggling with her career and a six-year-old relationship.

I Want You Back (11 February)

Genre: Romance, Drama

Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Jason Orley, this movie stars Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez and Scott Eastwood. If you want to watch something light-hearted, I Want You Back could be just the right pick for you. The story revolves around two thirty-something strangers Peter and Emma who have recently broken up with their respective partners and bump into each other. Unable to move on from their past relationships, they decide to team up to get back with their exes, at any cost. Their commiseration turns into a mission when they see that each of their ex-partners has happily moved on to new romances.

Inventing Anna (11 February)

Genre: Drama

Netflix

Based on the New York article ‘How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People’ by Jessica Pressler, Inventing Anna is an American drama created and produced by Shonda Rhimes, and starring Anna Chlumsky, Julia Garner, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox and others.

So, is Anna an audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York's elite she was a German heiress.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4 (18 February)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Amazon Prime Video

Unlike previous seasons, 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4' will air over four weeks, rather than dropping all at once. With a total of eight episodes, two episodes will drop each Friday, starting February 18, 2022.

Stand-up comedian Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) will be back with her grouchy manager Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) and dysfunctional family -parents Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle) and Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub), ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegen) and ex-father-in-law Moishe (Kevin Pollak). The new season will see a host of new faces, including Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia and Jason Alexander.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals (February 16)

Genre: Sci-fi, fantasy, drama, action

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney officially confirmed that the Marvel Studios: Assembled episode about the making of Eternals is coming to Disney+ on February 16, 2022. It will include behind-the-scenes and conversations with stars and the filmmakers. For the unversed, the film is about a group of immortal ancient heroes who protect Earth from monstrous creatures called Deviants.