Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi to release soon on Amazon Prime Video

After Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo and Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhal, Amazon Prime Video has a new film on offer.

Release date of Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi is out. Amazon Prime Video will release the movie on July 31.

Shakuntala Devi is based on the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as the human computer. The film is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.

In May, Amazon Prime Video had announced a slate of direct to digital releases.

While announcing the new movie lineup, Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager - Amazon Prime Video India, had said that the platform will give a large global release footprint to the films that have skipped the theatrical release.

The platform has deep penetration in India, with viewership across over 4,000 towns and cities. Its worldwide reach is in more than 200 countries and territories.

Along with Amazon Prime Video, platforms like Zee5 and Disney+Hotstar have also offered films that skipped theatrical release.

In fact, Disney+Hotstar has announced digital premieres of big ventures like Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj.

These OTT first releases has led to heated debates amid the film industry with exhibitors expressing disappointment over this move.

Many single screen theatre owners said that Bollywood has acted prematurely and could have waited for at least two months before taking the OTT route directly.

Exhibitors also think that taking big films to OTT first will have long-term negative impact on the Hindi film industry.

Due to many films skipping theatrical release and opting the OTT route, very few tentpole Hindi films are left for theatrical release including Sooryavanshi, Salman Khan’s Radhe, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No 1 and Ranveer Singh’s 83 The Biopic.

Hence, exhibitors especially single screen owners are now planning to focus more on Hollywood films and movies from South India.