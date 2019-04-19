App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Video streaming platforms focus on category building to tap into niche genres

There is a decent amount of content viewing during travel time which is not necessarily a form conducive to 6-8 hours of binge- watching.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Video streaming platforms are leaving no stone unturned to attract audiences. From producing originals to getting a wide variety of content on board, over the top (OTT) players are trying every formula to penetrate deeper into the Indian market where internet subscribers are growing at a fast pace. In fact, internet subscribers grew 28 percent from 446 million in December 2017 to 570 million in November 2018, according to an EY 2019 report.

Thus, OTT players are now focusing on building categories to attract the niche audience to expand their consumer base.

Earlier this week, ShemarooMe, the digital arm of Shemaroo Entertainment, which has been in the business of content creation for decades, forayed into a new category - Astrology.

This is another category addition for ShemarooMe this month after announcing the launch of Marathi category. The platform now has seven categories.

related news

For the newest category, ShemarooMe has bought 50 percent stake in Dominiche Productions which has 400 hours of content covering predictions, numerology, tarot card reading, vastu shastra, among others.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Shemaroo Entertainment CEO, Hiren Gada said: "We have overall taken the strategy that as the digital consumers grow the audience will be more and more segmented and have sharper preferences in terms of needs of different types of content. Hence, we have been exploring different categories."

With this partnership, ShemarooMe will tap into one more niche genre.

"The idea of the strategic partnership is where they get access to our distribution network and we get access to one category that is astrology. Till now there has been no strong offering on the astrology side especially no neutral offering there are individual astrologers," said Gada.

ShemarooMe is not alone in building categories to reach out to more viewers. Eros Now seems to be attracting the urban audiences by offering on the go short format content.

According to them, there is a decent amount of content viewing during travel time which is not necessarily a form conducive to 6-8 hours of binge or even film watching. Plus, no single platform where curated, high quality short form content in the country was available and to fill this gap, Eros Now launched Quickies.

In 2017, one of the top 10 emerging trends in the online video consumption space was that viewers preferred shorter and crisper content. Reports suggest that 85 percent of the internet audience prefer content that is 10 minutes or under.

Probably, this is why even Voot came up with shorter, crisper content with a new category called Shortcuts.

But why is category building important for online video platforms?

"When we were say 50 million video consumers, the users were coming from top cities even the socio-economic bracket was in the top bracket. So, the content preferences could have been more homogenous. Now that we are 300 million we are penetrating in terms of geography, socio-economic, age group. So, various demographics. Also, when the number of audience grows what also happens that many segments which were not viable because of the numbers they have become viable because the numbers have grown significantly. Now is the time when segmentation is possible," explained Gada.  

While OTTs are constantly trying new concepts to woo viewers, they are still at a nascent stage. And this means only good news for audience that will have more innovations to look forward to.

(Disclosure: Voot and Moneycontrol are part of Network 18 Group)
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 05:57 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Fashionably yours: Designer Rohit Bal on Bollywood, celebrity friends ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and ...

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; times when ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi is one stylish politician; her wardrobe revealed

Tu Desh Mera: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor team up t ...

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora set the temperatures soarin ...

Bad Boys for Life: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence call it a wrap!

Kartik Aaryan Bids Farewell to His 'Most Prized Possession,' Gets New ...

My Astrology Never fails, JD(S) Will Win Tumkur, Hassan and Mandya Sea ...

New Video Shows Meghan Markle in 'Saree' During Her India Trip

A British Museum Changed its Name on Twitter to Troll Elon Musk. Here' ...

Rahane, Shaw Among Seven Indians in Line for County Stints

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores ...

IPL 2019 | Dhawan Breaks Into a Jig With Pandya at Kotla

IPL 2019 | We Are Thinking Too Much About Kotla Pitch: Badree

Man Arrested For Questioning Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane Over Lack of ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

Huge "fishy culture" in Odisha's development work, says oil minister D ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress because of 'lumpen goons', joins Sh ...

Jersey movie review: Nani delivers a sublime performance in Gowtam Tin ...

Lok Sabha polls: Electoral bonds may be exacerbating the problem of bl ...

Jet Airways issues gag order over 20,000 employees, cautions talking t ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Vikas Krishan interview: 'In pro boxing, you punch to hurt your oppone ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down on 31 May: Here's how you can keep u ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.