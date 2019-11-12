Viacom18 launches multi-format kids app VOOT Kids

Viacom18 on November 12 announced the launch of VOOT Kids, India's first multi-format kids app with collection of over 20,000 videos, e-books, stories and quizzes.

VOOT Kids will follow the subscription-based model unlike VOOT, that is driven by advertising.

Priced at Rs 799 for a year and Rs 99 per month with free trials in both packages, VOOT Kids is available on both iOS and Play Store platforms.

"We wanted to build something that goes beyond video. One of the key things that came out in our interactions with parents is that content should safe for viewing by children. Hence, ad-free is important," said Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures.

To drive content, VOOT Kids has partnered with Nickelodeon, Oxford University Press, Warner Media, Green Gold, Ceebeebies, TV Asahi, Sony Music, Hasbro, Mattel and Lego.

"VOOT Kids been over two years in the making of VOOT Kids and content partnerships that have been rolling for a long time. Just to get the content portfolio right has taken a lot of work," said Rakshit.

The app has four major categories — watch, learn, read, and listen, including hours of Indian and International content. The content library also consists of MCQ's covering five skill set domains, audio books from Karadi Tales, Jataka Tales and audio originals with character led stories and best-selling e-books.

Viacom18's digital video-on-demand platform VOOT, launched three years ago, currently has over 80 million monthly active users (MAUs).