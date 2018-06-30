US-based firm to track Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju's box office collections

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju's box office collections would be tracked by Comscore (formerly Rentrak), a US-based media measurement company, according to a report by Firstpost.

The film, which hit the theatres on Friday, is the second such movie to be tracked by the company after PK, which starred Aamir Khan and was released in 2014.

According to the report, Comscore will source the box office data directly from theatres, in real-time.

The box office data till date has been solely based on the information reported by distributors and producers.



#BigNews: @comScore [formerly @Rentrak] is tracking India *theatrical* biz of #Sanju... @comScore is going beyond multiplexes this time and tracking a large number of independent cinemas and single screens too for #Sanju... Will be wonderful to see transparency in BO data...

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2018

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a tweet, stated that the firm will also track single screen theatres across the country.

The report mentions that the move will help in maintaining transparency and prevent manipulation of box office data.

Sanju, which is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, also stars Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma among others and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.