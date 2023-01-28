English
    ‘Trial By Fire’ | Abhay Deol: ‘I stay away from the spotlight. Maybe that’s why I was attracted to Shekhar’s role’

    The actor speaks about the series which has been hailed as one of the best Indian shows by various critics, embracing change and learning from the mistakes he made in the past.

    Deepali Singh
    January 28, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST
    Abhay Deol as Shekhar Krishnamoorthy in 'Trial By Fire'. (Image courtesy Netflix)

    Abhay Deol has done his fair share of drama projects — films which required the actor to delve deeper into the character’s psyche. In the initial years of his acting career, he would find it hard to shake them off. It was not easy for him to be casual and light-hearted even when the camera was not on him, but over the years the actor got around to not taking his work home. However, the Netflix series Trial by Fire put him right back there.

    Based on the terrible fire that engulfed Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema in 1997, the limited series captures the heart-breaking journey of Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy who lost their two children in the tragedy. Deol recalls that there was no lightness or casualness during the shoot of the show. “There was this air of tragedy that hung in the air because we knew we were reliving someone else’s trauma,” the 46-year-old tells over a Zoom call from Goa, saying that he had to work harder in order to get himself out of that head space once the camera was not on him.

    A still from 'Trial By Fire'. (Image courtesy Netflix) A still from 'Trial By Fire'. (Image courtesy Netflix)

    The actor finds it almost ironic that living someone else’s trauma could make him suddenly grateful for his own life. “There was gratitude, at the end of the day, for our life being what it is and also to know that we are part of creating something significant. It made me feel good about the kind of work I am doing,” he adds.