The Ultimate Oscar 2022 quiz: How well do you know Academy Award winners?

As Oscars 2022 -- Hollywood's biggest night and the annual gala -- comes to an end, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, take this quiz to test your knowledge of this year's Academy Award winners. Scroll down for the answers. Who is the director of CODA, the film that won Oscar for Best Picture?

Paul Thomas Anderson

Jane Campion

Sian Heder

Steven Spielberg

Troy Kotsur became first deaf man to win Oscar for supporting role for which film?

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

Dune

CODA

Jane Campion won Oscar for Best Director for which film?

The Power of the Dog

Dune

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

West Side Story

For which film did Will Smith win Oscar for Best Actor?

King Richard

Being the Ricardos

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Tick, Tick… Boom!

For which film did Jessica Chastain win Oscar for Best Actress?

Spencer

The Lost Daughter

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Parallel Mothers

Which film took home the most wins at Oscars this year?

King Richard

CODA

The Power of the Dog

Dune

Who won Oscar for Best Original Song?

“Be Alive”: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas”: Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy”: Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die”: Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

Which actor is the first openly queer woman of colour to win an acting Oscar?

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)​

Here are the answers in bold: