    The Ultimate Oscar 2022 quiz: How well do you know Academy Award winners?

    Oscars 2022: Take this quiz to test your knowledge of this year's Academy Awards.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
    An Oscars statue is pictured at the Oscar Week: Makeup and Hairstyling, at the Samuel Goldwyn theater in Beverly Hills, California on March 26, 2022.

    An Oscars statue is pictured at the Oscar Week: Makeup and Hairstyling, at the Samuel Goldwyn theater in Beverly Hills, California on March 26, 2022.



    As Oscars 2022 -- Hollywood's biggest night and the annual gala -- comes to an end, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, take this quiz to test your knowledge of this year's Academy Award winners. Scroll down for the answers.

    Who is the director of CODA, the film that won Oscar for Best Picture?


    Paul Thomas Anderson

    Jane Campion

    Sian Heder

    Steven Spielberg


    Troy Kotsur became first deaf man to win Oscar for supporting role for which film?

    Licorice Pizza

    Nightmare Alley

    Dune

    CODA

     

    Jane Campion won Oscar for Best Director for which film?

    The Power of the Dog

    Dune

    Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

    West Side Story


    For which film did Will Smith win Oscar for Best Actor?

    King Richard

    Being the Ricardos

    The Eyes of Tammy Faye

    Tick, Tick… Boom!

     

    For which film did Jessica Chastain win Oscar for Best Actress?

    Spencer

    The Lost Daughter

    The Eyes of Tammy Faye

    Parallel Mothers


    Which film took home the most wins at Oscars this year?

    King Richard

    CODA

    The Power of the Dog

    Dune

     

    Who won Oscar for Best Original Song?

    “Be Alive”: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

    “Dos Oruguitas”: Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

    “Down to Joy”: Van Morrison (Belfast)

    “No Time to Die”: Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)


    Which actor is the first openly queer woman of colour to win an acting Oscar?

    Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

    Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

    Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

    Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)​


    Here are the answers in bold:


    Who is the director of CODA, the film that won Oscar for Best Picture?

    Paul Thomas Anderson

    Jane Campion

    Sian Heder

    Steven Spielberg


    Troy Kotsur became first deaf man to win Oscar for supporting role for which film?

    Licorice Pizza

    Nightmare Alley

    Dune

    CODA

     

    Jane Campion won Oscar for Best Director for which film?

    The Power of the Dog

    Dune

    Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

    West Side Story


    For which film did Will Smith win Oscar for Best Actor?

    King Richard

    Being the Ricardos

    The Eyes of Tammy Faye

    Tick, Tick… Boom!

     

    For which film did Jessica Chastain win Oscar for Best Actress?

    Spencer

    The Lost Daughter

    The Eyes of Tammy Faye

    Parallel Mothers


    Which film took home the most wins at Oscars this year?

    King Richard

    CODA

    The Power of the Dog

    Dune

     

    Who won Oscar for Best Original Song?

    “Be Alive”: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

    “Dos Oruguitas”: Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

    “Down to Joy”: Van Morrison (Belfast)

    “No Time to Die”: Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)


    Which actor is the first openly queer woman of colour to win an acting Oscar?

    Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

    Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

    Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
    Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)​
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 06:03 pm
