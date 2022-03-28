The Ultimate Oscar 2022 quiz: How well do you know Academy Award winners?

An Oscars statue is pictured at the Oscar Week: Makeup and Hairstyling, at the Samuel Goldwyn theater in Beverly Hills, California on March 26, 2022.
As Oscars 2022 -- Hollywood's biggest night and the annual gala -- comes to an end, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, take this quiz to test your knowledge of this year's Academy Award winners. Scroll down for the answers.
Who is the director of CODA, the film that won Oscar for Best Picture?
Paul Thomas Anderson
Jane Campion
Sian Heder
Steven Spielberg
Troy Kotsur became first deaf man to win Oscar for supporting role for which film?
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
Dune
CODA
Jane Campion won Oscar for Best Director for which film?
The Power of the Dog
Dune
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
West Side Story
For which film did Will Smith win Oscar for Best Actor?
King Richard
Being the Ricardos
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Tick, Tick… Boom!
For which film did Jessica Chastain win Oscar for Best Actress?
Spencer
The Lost Daughter
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Parallel Mothers
Which film took home the most wins at Oscars this year?
King Richard
CODA
The Power of the Dog
Dune
Who won Oscar for Best Original Song?
“Be Alive”: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas”: Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
“Down to Joy”: Van Morrison (Belfast)
“No Time to Die”: Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
Which actor is the first openly queer woman of colour to win an acting Oscar?
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Here are the answers in bold:
