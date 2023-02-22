Subi Suresh, Malayalam actor and popular TV show host, dies at 41

Subi Suresh was well-loved among audiences of all age groups, including children. (Image credit: subisuresh_official/Instagram)

Malayalam actor Subi Suresh died in Kerala’s Kochi on Wednesday. She was 41. The popular TV show host and comedienne was suffering from liver ailments, according to local media reports, and was under treatment.

Subi Suresh died at Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva. She was admitted to the ICU after contracting jaundice and had been suffering from health issues for the past one year, according to reports.

“We tried plasma exchange, but it was not successful. That’s when we thought of a liver transplant. We had even found a matching donor. Her condition worsened while the paper work was being done,” Dr Sunny P Orathel, Medical Superintendent of Rajagiri Hospital, told reporters.

The actor’s death sent shockwaves across the Malayalam film industry and among her fans. Condolence poured in on social media soon after the news broke.

Suresh was best known for hosting Surya TV's "Kutty Pattalam", a children's show and Mazhavil Manorama's "Made for Each Other". She started out in the entertainment industry doing stage shows and dance performances.

Known for her quick-wit and versatility, she was well-loved among audiences of all age groups, including children.

“Her death is just not acceptable,” Suresh Gopi, actor and former Rajya Sabha member told Manorama Live.

“This is a shocking news. I got to know that she had been unwell only now. I knew her well personally,” actor Jayaram, who has acted with and did several stage shows with Subi Suresh, told the news channel.

Incidentally, Subi Suresh's death comes on the first death anniversary of veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha who died at the age of 74.