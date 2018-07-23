Skyscraper’s top overseas weekend openings include India with collection of Rs 8.93 cr

The year 2018 is proving to be a successful one for Dwayne Johnson who has added another feather in his cap. His latest venture, Skyscraper is going strong in the US as well as India.

At the Indian box office, Skyscraper scored Rs 1.25 crore on its first day despite having competition from its Bollywood counterparts.

The new entrant in the box office battle, Dhadak which is the debut film of Ishaan Khattar and Jahnvi Kapoor, came as a big surprise as it brought Rs 8.71 crore on its opening day.

Along with the new film, previous releases like Sanju and Soorma continued their run in the theatres uninterrupted. While Sanju clocked Rs 6 crore in its fourth weekend despite a 70 percent drop, Soorma added Rs 4.35 crore in its kitty over its second weekend.

On the other hand, Skyscraper managed collection to the tune of Rs 8.93 crore in the first three days.

Another Hollywood offering that released on July 20, Hotel Transylvania 3 earned Rs 2.75 crore in the first three days.

Skyscraper is Johnson’s second film this year that is seeing good reception in India. His April 13 release Rampage had taken a fair start at the Indian box office with a first day business of Rs 2.65 crore and by the end of week one, the film had gathered Rs 20 crore.

Dwayne this year also qualified in the top five ranks in Forbes’ The World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers’ 2018 list with earnings of $124 million.

In the overseas market, Skyscraper’s top overseas openings this weekend include Colombia with $1.3 million, India with $1.3 million, and Peru with $900,000.

In China, where Dwayne Johnson has been successful in spreading his magic, his new vehicle Skyscraper made its debut with collections in the range of $47.7 million and took the first-place at the Chinese box office.

Not only did Johnson's last outing, Rampage earn $156.4 million in China, his other previous releases Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious are the two highest grossing Hollywood exports ever in world's second-biggest movie market.