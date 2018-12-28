Simmba's success crucial for the film industry to end 2018 on a high note

The one question that is keeping the film industry on the edge of their seats is will the movie business end on a good note especially after a dismal performance of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero.

One of the major releases coming on the last Friday of 2018 is Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The film's contribution to the overall box office collection of Bollywood films this year will be crucial.

While the industry expected Zero to enter the Rs 200 crore club, the film had a slow run and ended at a dull Rs 89 crore in its opening week. Another big budget venture that released in the crucial fourth quarter, Thugs of Hindostan, profusely disappointed the film market. This added more pressure on the upcoming releases, making their success pivotal for the film industry.

Big-ticket films have failed to generate enough enthusiasm amid movie-goers this year. However, it is expected that Simmba will break that trend and bring cinephiles to the theatres in large numbers.

Factors that may help the film get a good response:

Remakes have been a hit formula in Bollywood and Simmba is the remake of the hit Telugu film Temper. The trend of remaking south Indian films in Bollywood has been going on for a long time and it looks like the trend is here to stay.

Film trade analysts are of the opinion that there is an advantage in doing a remake. If the film has already tasted commercial success with the audience, the chances that its remake being successful are higher.

Trade experts expect Simmba to open at an estimated Rs 25 crore and make Rs 100 crore in four days.

With cine-goers rejecting Zero, the competition for Simmba will be negligible. The film will release in 4,020 screens in India and 963 screens overseas, taking the total screen count to 4,983.

What else could work in Simmba’s favour? Its connection with the 2011 hit film Singham will pique the audience's interest.

Also, the actor-director duo of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty could work wonders as both have delivered huge successes in the last couple of years. In fact, it was Ranveer Singh-starrer Padmaavat that opened 2018 with a bang. Shetty’s last release Golmaal Again had raked in over Rs 260 crore in India.

According to reports, Simmba has witnessed strong pre-sales which went up to over Rs 8 crore. This is the sixth highest advance booking for a film this year.

Looking at past records of year-end releases, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) made Rs 34 crore, Dangal (2016) earned Rs 29.78 crore, PK (2014) minted Rs 26.63 crore, Dhoom 3 (2013) raked in Rs 36 crore on their opening day.

According to a Koimoi report, a Bollywood news portal, if Simmba brings collections worth Rs 158 crore, Bollywood would end the year with a total business of Rs 3,400 crore.