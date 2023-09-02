SRK remains Jawan: Bollywood stars are busting a risky career move, and making it work

Can Jawan do what Pathaan did? (Photo via Instagram)

When superstars take a break, fans go into therapy. Indians love and live cinema. They take their idols seriously, building temples for them and making them politicians. Stars seldom disappoint their fans either, aware as they are of their own shelf life, and the iffy darkness of character roles once the sun has set. Which is why a star absconding from screen in what are his heydays is a suspense thriller of its own.

But that is exactly what Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are doing. They have stepped back when the market is still panting for them, choosing to strategize rather than sign blindly. After Fan in 2016 and Zero in 2018, SRK seemed to need some me-time. He came back with Pathaan this year and now there is Jawan lined up, a title that literally declares his evergreen status at the box office.

Aamir came in last year with Laal Singh Chaddha, adapted from Forrest Gump, which perhaps did not meet his own expectations, the perfectionist that he is rumoured to be. And now he seems to have gone into a bit of a huddle, with reports of him mulling a biopic and a remake, or just be producer. Which means the wait for the audience to see him on screen gets that much longer.

After Amitabh Bachchan ruled the roost, for the longest time Hindi cinema divided stardom between the three Khans: Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir. Roughly the same age, the troika easily ruled commercial cinema. There seemed to be no stopping them. Between them they routinely delivered the biggest hits, their films historical landmarks. Then suddenly they started to pace themselves, puzzling their audiences.

Aamir came into the limelight with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and his golden touch continued with Rangeela, Lagaan, Fanaa, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots. Salman endeared himself in Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and then Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan. SRK, of course, was Baazigar in 1993 and then DDLJ, KKHH, KKKG happened. His dimpled smile and open arms are almost his emblem. Of course, Hrithik Roshan, the dancing star, caused mass hysteria too; he is also planning his films with care and caution now.

In the current scenario, with southern films, especially from Kerala, dominating, with good actors and breakaway fare, and with OTT just a click away in the bedroom, content is no longer a matter of formula. There is the problem of plenty, with remakes and subtitles in abundance. A casting system that is looking beyond actor kids has dented nepotism somewhat. With so many films and web series rushing at us, the audience is no longer waiting with bated breath for the next Friday release. The ‘first day first show’ culture has now given way to reality shows and documentaries. When Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani did well, everyone heaved a sigh of relief. Abracadabra can still happen!

Blockbusters can no longer be taken for granted, that’s the new poster. All eyes are on SRK’s upcoming release – can Jawan do what Pathaan did?