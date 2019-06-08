App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 06:48 PM IST
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salman Khan scores 14th straight century with Bharat, maintains unbeaten run since Dabangg’s release in 2010

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Joginder Tuteja

Since the release of Dabangg in 2010, Salman Khan has featured in 14 movies. While each of the releases, except Tubelight, made money at the Box Office, there is an unassailable record up his sleeves.

Khan has managed to breach the Rs 100 crore mark in each of these films, and his latest release Bharat took this tally to 14 straight centuries at the Box Office.

The aformentioned releases include Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Dabangg 2, Ek Tha Tiger, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3 and Bharat.

A common thread amongst all the films is that most of them belong to the action genre with Tiger Zinda Hai and Kick being the biggest hit of the lot.

The films that have emotions at the core include Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bharat and Tubelight, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was a family drama while Sultan was a love story with wrestling as the connecting element.

His latest release Bharat was expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club in three days since the June 5 release but has taken a little more time to do so. While in its first three days the film's collections stood at 95.50 crores, by the time Saturday morning shows were through the century came calling.

Let's take a look at all Salman Khan biggies since 2010, their lifetime collections, the 'club' that they entered and the eventual Box Office verdict:

Rs 300 Crore club

Tiger Zinda Hai - 339.25 crores [Blockbuster]

Bajrangi Bhaijaan - 321 crores [All Time Blockbuster]

Sultan - 301.5 crores [All Time Blockbuster]

Rs 200 crore club

Kick - 232 crores [Blockbuster]

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - 210 crores [Hit]

Rs 100 crore club

Bharat - 100 crores (and counting) [Hit (or above, when the final verdict comes in)]

Ek Tha Tiger - 199 crores [Blockbuster]

Race 3 - 169 crores [Below Average]

Dabangg 2 - 156.5 crores [Blockbuster]

Bodyguard - 149 crores [Blockbuster]

Dabangg - 140 crores [Blockbuster]

Ready - 120 crores [Superhit]

Tubelight - 120 crores [Flop]

Jai Ho - 115 crores [Semi-Hit]

Though the reports and trends so far don't indicate that Bharat would be able to make it to the Rs 300 Crore club, it is pretty much a given that the film would find an entry in the Rs 200 crore club.

However, it would be the performance over the next few days that would signify whether Bharat manages to find itself at the top of the list in the Rs 200 crore club by surpassing Kick's lifetime or make its way lower in the list.

Stay tuned, as we bring you more updates.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #.bharat #Bollywood #Entertainment #Trending News

