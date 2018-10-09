PUBG Xbox One X to get performance solution in November

Following user allegations of poor gameplay quality on Xbox, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, is set to release a performance update for the console in November.

PUBG Corp earlier tried to improve gaming performance by downgrading and sacrificing graphics. However, with the forthcoming update, it seems like the online multiplayer battle royale game will receive a more reliable solution.

"You may remember from a previous community post that we are working on a long-term performance solution for the Xbox One X that will cater to two different audiences: those who prefer better graphics and those who prefer better performance and don’t mind sacrificing some graphical quality," PUBG Corp wrote in a Dev Letter: Upcoming Fixes and Features.

"We are currently targeting November for implementing this on the Xbox One X. We hope to have more details to share on this next month," it said.