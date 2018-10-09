App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG for PC gets a ranking system: Everything you need to know

The update will also introduce an anti-cheat system, which will help developers curb cheating on the platform

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, recently introduced a new update with PUBG PC Patch 22. One of the stand out features is the new ranking system for the players on its platform.

According to the new system, players will now start ranked season by completing ten placement matches to determine their initial rank.

While most competitive games have a similar ranking methodology, PUBG's ranking system will take it a step further by introducing eight different tiers - bronze, silver, gold, platinum, diamond, elite, master, and grandmaster -- in that order.

PUBG Corp will also introduce a Top 100 global leaderboard for each tier.

"At the start of a new season, RP will be soft reset and you will enter placement matches once again to determine your new starting rank, which takes into account your final standing from the previous season," PUBG Corp wrote in its latest Dev Letter: Rank System Beta.

In the letter, the company also explained how a player will get promoted to the next level. It said if a diamond level player wins a game with minimum of eight kills, he/she will get 30 RP, but if they only manage to get one kill, he/she will get 20RP.

It also said that the player who finishes the game in 100th place with zero kills would lose around 20 RP.

The update will also introduce an anti-cheat system, which will help developers curb cheating on the platform.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #Entertainment #PUBG #trend #video games #world

