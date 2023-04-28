Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 is now in theatres and Twitter reviews are in

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan’s part 2 is out in theatres today, less than a year after its first part smashed the box office to become the highest grossing Tamil movie of 2022. With a star-studded ensemble of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Rahman, and Vikram Prabhu – the movie has already impressed Twitter with many posting their reviews.

Originally in Tamil, PS 2 will be released in dubbed versions of Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam as well today.

The hype around the movie didn’t disappoint and several stars, fans and critics wished the makers and the cast and gave their reviews after catching a show.

“Hearty wishes to Mani Sir & Team Ponniyin Selvan!! Wishing the wonderful cast & crew a larger and mightier blockbuster!!” actor Suriya wrote on Twitter sharing a poster of the movie.

“Enjoyed everything about working in #ponniyinselvan . Today we get to see the completion of the story. Grateful for all the wonderful memories on location. Now to watch #PS2 in theatre today! Best wishes to the entire #PS team,” wrote star of the movie Vikram Prabhu.

Actor Sidharth wrote on Instagram: ““The master has delivered. Let the records tumble! Don’t miss the epic finale! Ponniyin Selvan-2… what a historic moment for Tamil Cinema and our culture.”

Here are some more reactions:



Ponniyin Selvan 2 - First half is largely engaging, the 15 minute Interval sequence is The Best of Mani Ratnam in ages. Very well conceived and directed. pic.twitter.com/YYQOZuBDut

— Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) April 28, 2023

#PS2: MASTER PIECE The Pre climax sequence between “ Chiyaan Vikram” and “Aishwarya Rai” is a cult one “Aga Naga” song sequence and the Magical bond between “Karthi and Trisha” only Maniratnam can do such wonders #PonniyanSelvan2 #PonniyinSelvan pic.twitter.com/fpF9W2gnyt — (@BheeshmaTalks) April 28, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel that tells the story of one of the most powerful kings in the south, Arulmozhivarman, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.