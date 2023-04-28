English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 is now in theatres and Twitter reviews are in

    Originally in Tamil, Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be released in dubbed versions of Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam as well today.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyin Selvan 2.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyin Selvan 2.

    Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan’s part 2 is out in theatres today, less than a year after its first part smashed the box office to become the highest grossing Tamil movie of 2022. With a star-studded ensemble of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Rahman, and Vikram Prabhu – the movie has already impressed Twitter with many posting their reviews.

    Originally in Tamil, PS 2 will be released in dubbed versions of Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam as well today.

    The hype around the movie didn’t disappoint and several stars, fans and critics wished the makers and the cast and gave their reviews after catching a show.

    “Hearty wishes to Mani Sir & Team Ponniyin Selvan!! Wishing the wonderful cast & crew a larger and mightier blockbuster!!” actor Suriya wrote on Twitter sharing a poster of the movie.

    “Enjoyed everything about working in #ponniyinselvan . Today we get to see the completion of the story. Grateful for all the wonderful memories on location. Now to watch #PS2 in theatre today! Best wishes to the entire #PS team,” wrote star of the movie Vikram Prabhu.

    Related stories

    Actor Sidharth wrote on Instagram: ““The master has delivered. Let the records tumble! Don’t miss the epic finale! Ponniyin Selvan-2… what a historic moment for Tamil Cinema and our culture.”


    Here are some more reactions:



    Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel that tells the story of one of the most powerful kings in the south, Arulmozhivarman, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aishwarya Rai Bachchan #Mani Ratnam #Ponniyin Selvan #Ponniyin Selvan -2
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 01:08 pm