Pay per view platform BookMyShow Stream launches its first original series, expands content library

The platform, which was launched in February this year and offered over 1,500 movie titles, is now coming up with crime thriller mini-series called ‘The Investigation’, launching on December 17 under BookMyShow Stream Originals.

Maryam Farooqui
December 13, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST
Representative image


BookMyShow Stream, the pay per view (PPV) platform of online movie ticket booking and entertainment platform BookMyShow, is expanding its content library by adding exclusive titles as well as originals.


The platform, which was launched in February this year and offered over 1,500 movie titles, is now coming up with crime thriller mini-series called ‘The Investigation’, launching on December 17 under BookMyShow Stream Originals.


Users can watch the new series by either buying it for Rs 349 or renting it season-wise at Rs 249.


Along with The Investigation, BookMyShow Stream will also offer original titles in the coming months. These include The Trip Franchise (English), Miramar Murders (Spanish), The Sketch Artist (French), The Sister (English), Hard Sun (English), The Witnesses (German), Dark Woods (German) and Dalgleish (English), among others.


The titles will also be available for pre-book at a discounted price of Rs 179 for rent and Rs 249 for buying the series On-Demand.

The platform has launched a new category for TV series called BookMyShow Stream style, under which will there will be content across genres from all over the world including crime, drama, thriller, sci-Fi, mystery and comedy bringing some of the most compelling and unmatched quality of content with the upcoming library.


A slew of hand-picked and original TV series titles will premiere every fortnight.


BookMyShow Stream in three months of its launch had recorded over 1,75,000 streams (bookings).


While transaction video on-demand (TVOD) model is traditionally an extension of theatrical release of a film, outbreak of coronavirus and its impact on the film business changed things for the industry.


TVOD platforms launched movies directly as theatres were shut due to the impact of Covid-19, such as PPV platform ZeePlex that released Salman Khan's Radhe.


While the TVOD model picked up pace in terms of content lineup in times of COVID-19, the traction for it in India seems to be low.

TVOD players and experts note that the numbers in terms of revenues are small for PPV.

Maryam Farooqui
first published: Dec 13, 2021 02:59 pm

