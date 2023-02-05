English
    Pathaan in Kashmir: After 30 years, cinema hall goes houseful, to watch SRK on big screen

    In the past one week, movie lovers in Kashmir have been waiting in a queue to get tickets for 'Pathaan', bringing back houseful boards outside theatres.

    Irfan Amin Malik
    February 05, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST
    SRK on the big screen at INOX Srinagar, Kashmir. (Photo: Irfan Amin Malik)

    Rayees Ahmad, 33, is a huge fan of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. On Wednesday, February 1 for the first time he watched King Khan’s latest movie — Pathaan in a cinema hall in Srinagar’s Shivpora area where INOX, last year, set up Kashmir’s first-ever multiplex, bringing back cinema halls after a gap of three decades.

    In the absence of cinemas in the Valley, Ahmad, like other film lovers, did not have the courtesy to watch films on the large screen.

    Hailing from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, 24 km from Srinagar, Ahmad was born in the year 1990 when all the cinema halls were closed following militant threats and attacks in Kashmir.