Watch: Deepika Padukone makes her debut on the Oscars stage

Deepika Padukone at the Oscars

Deepika Padukone made her debut at the Oscars as one of the presenters this year. Padukone announced the dance performance to RRR’s Naatu Naatu at the Oscars ceremony at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles today.

The Naatu Naatu performance saw singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava recreating the magic of MM Keeravaani’s hit song on the Oscars stage.

"An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation," Padukone said onstage at the Oscars to thunderous applause as she introduced the performance. "It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR... In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger."

Energy, optimism, partnership, winning against odds. #NaatuNaatu is not just a song: it’s a mini-epic movie. No wonder it had people everywhere rising to their feet. Even at the #Oscars I bow low to @ssrajamouli MM Keeravani & Chandrabose. pic.twitter.com/6urWNclql5

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 13, 2023

Naatu Naatu has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. It is the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar.

Deepika Padukone is only the third Indian ever to present an Oscar after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra. For her big Oscars moment, she chose a black Louis Vuitton gown and Cartier necklace to channel old Hollywood glamour.