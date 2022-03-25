English
    Oscars 2022: Where to watch all the Best Picture nominees

    Oscars 2022: Ten movies are vying for the Best Picture award this time.

    Ria Saini
    March 25, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
    The Oscars, the most exciting ceremony in cinema, is almost here. The awards will be handed out on March 27, Sunday, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. According to Indian time, the ceremony will begin on Monday morning.

    Ten movies are in the race this time to win the Best Picture award. Ahead of the ceremony, we tell you where to watch them.

    The Power of the Dog

    Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons in ‘The Power of the Dog’. (Image credit: www.nzfilm.co.nz) (Image credit: www.nzfilm.co.nz)

    Jane Campion’s Western psychological drama is being seen as the frontrunner to win the coveted award. The film, an exploration of toxic masculinity and sexual repression, stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in key roles. The film is available for viewing on Netflix.

    CODA

    "CODA," which casts deaf actors in several lead roles, tells the story of a teenager named Ruby -- who can hear -- as she juggles her musical ambitions with her family's dependence on her to communicate. (Image credit: https://tv.apple.com) (Image credit: https://tv.apple.com)

    Sian Heder's CODA is a moving portrait of a deaf family. It shows how the only hearing member, a teenaged girl, struggles to achieve her musical dreams while being an interpreter for her family.  The cast of the film includes Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Eugenio Derbez. You can watch it on Apple TV+.

    Don't Look Up

    Twitter/@dontlookupfilm (Image credit: Twitter/@dontlookupfilm)

    Don't Look Up casts Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers who are met with apathy while trying to warn the world that a  planet-killing comet is coming towards Earth. The comet is seen as representing climate change. You can catch the movie on Netflix.

    Dune

    (Image credit: Twitter/@dunemovie) (Image credit: Twitter/@dunemovie)

    Denis Villeneuve's epic science fiction film stars Timothée Chalamet,  Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson. The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

    King Richard

    (Image credit: Twitter/@KingRichardFilm) (Image credit: Twitter/@KingRichardFilm)

    The biographical sports drama follows Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. You can catch the movie in theatres in India from today.

    Belfast

    @BelfastMovie (Image credit Twitter/@BelfastMovie)

    Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama stars  Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe and Judi Dench in key roles. It is not available for viewing in India yet but can be rented or bought on the Amazon Prime UK.

    West Side Story

    (Image credit: Twitter/@WestSideMovie) (Image credit: Twitter/@WestSideMovie)

    Steven Spielberg's musical, based on the 1957 stage musical with the same title, is available for streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

    Licorice Pizza

    @licoricepizza (Image credit Twitter/@licoricepizza)

    Paul Thomas's comedy Licorice Pizza is not available for free streaming yet and can be bought on Amazon.

    Nightmare Alley

    www.searchlightpictures.com (Image credit: www.searchlightpictures.com)

    Guillermo del Toro's thriller drama with a stellar cast is only available on HBO Max and Hulu as of now but is expected to release in Indian theatres sometime this year. 

    Drive My Car

    (Image credit: drivemycar.film) (Image credit: drivemycar.film)

    Japanese film Drive My Car, based on one of acclaimed author Haruki Murakami's short stories, will be available in India on streaming platform MUBI from April.
