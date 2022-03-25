Priyanka Chopra says 'special honour' to co-host pre-Oscars event to celebrate south Asian talent

Oscars 2022: Priyanka Chopra Jonas co-hosted a pre-Oscars event on Wednesday.

Actor and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas said it was an honour to co-host a pre-Oscars event on Wednesday to honour south Asians nominated for the Academy Awards.

“Last night gave me all the feels, and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come. The future of entertainment is looking bright,” the global icon said in an Instagram post, sharing photos from the event ahead of the main Academy Awards event on March 28.

At the event, Chopra, 39, had spoken about her beginnings in Hollywood a decade ago and recalled an incident with actor Aziz Ansari at a party.

"When I came here 10 years ago and started looking for work in America, I remember I was at a Golden Globes party and Aziz Ansari and I met at an after party and it was just him and I and we wanted to count how many brown people were in the room and it was just us. And you know it was great, we congratulated each other, encouraged each other and we went out and met everyone else," Chopra said.

She added that now the scenario is different.

"But today I am not someone else. Today I stand among peers, amongst colleagues, amongst south Asian excellence. And I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud."

Last year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband, singer Nick Jonas, had announced the Oscar nominees. "The White Tiger" – a film that she acted and produced also bagged a nomination for best adapted screenplay for Ramin Bahrani.

In 2016, Chopra had presented the best film editing Oscar with actor Liev Schreiber.