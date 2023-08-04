Netflix’s The Hunt For Veerappan is informative but never quite insightful

Netflix docuseries The Hunt for Veerappan uses old photos well, but fails to rise above the level of a long Wikipedia entry or a journalist's notes. (Screen grab/Netflix)

In a scene from Netflix’s The Hunt for Veerappan, a special task force (STF) officer who spent years chasing the dreaded criminal, recounts a ‘Eureka’ moment. “Villagers told us about large amounts of human faecal matter. These weren’t locals because the natives ate rice. The gangsters, on the other hand, ate millets,” he says. Though the moment’s ingenuity didn’t quite land the golden goose, it elevates a story to a level of intrigue where it starts to feel more than the average cop-vs-gangster saga. Veerappan, as the documentary highlights, was "an animal in human form". A man so embedded in nature, he fought for it by using it as a shield, both as territory and symbolic terror. To anyone who grew up in the '90s, Veerappan, unlike the storied thugs of Mumbai’s mafia, was a man who operated out of the shadows of the forest. As the living embodiment of the kind of wild yet gregarious rebelliousness that at times, stood for something more than greed, he also resembled a unique class of villainy. This documentary struggles to explore and expand on it.

The chase to nab Veerappan, as the documentary repeatedly mentions, is one of the longest manhunts in Indian history. Not only did the man toy with the police forces of the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, but also exhibited the gall to project himself as a puritan - a man of the earth, fighting for it and from it. The larger appeal of this story isn’t the sequence of events that led to his death, but the rise of a meagre man to the kind of prominence that shook entire governments. It’s the half of the story that this documentary struggles to capture. Instead, it focuses on the STF’s rise, the several officers who came into the criminal’s line of fire, and the man as known to his accomplices and wife, Muthulakshmi.

Veerappan started out by assisting his uncle in poaching elephants and smuggling sandalwood. His aura and mystique have already casted a shadow on our cinema. Ram Gopal Varma has made not one but three films that are loosely and directly inspired by the late brigand. Veerappan, though, was a somewhat modest man, contradicted by headlines that cast him as a sort of jungle-residing pariah. “His wife was using fancy shampoos,” an officer recalls. Yet what makes the dacoit unique in Indian history, was his eerie knowledge and compatibility with the wild. Something that allowed him to sustain on little and yet live like a traditional king. In some ways, he commanded more territory than any minister or member of Parliament ever would. In other ways, his intent and motivation remain blurred still.

Netflix’s documentary does a few things well. It’s direction, use of old photographs and landscapes are effective. In Muthulakshmi, it has a breakthrough voice. But for a narrative that started in the late '80s, it clearly struggles to put together visual material to support a gnarly tale of murder and revenge. It races through events without ever quite setting up the bends and the twists. The brigand culled a number of officers, kidnapped significant personalities including Kannada actor Rajkumar, but the documentary restricts itself to reading their nameplates. People are introduced, momentarily built, and like the murderer’s lens perhaps, swept aside to move onto the next. Not much is offered to aid committing them to memory. That may have been acceptable in a news piece, but for a documentary aiming to offer a comprehensive view, it’s a cardinal sin.

In terms of inquiring personalities, The Hunt for Veerappan lets you down while trying to paint its protagonist as well. Beyond a point, the events echo a monochromatic tone, told as if through the plainness of a journalist’s notes. For a story to really elevate itself to the meat of a documentary, it has to also exhibit structure, bone and muscle, things that make a narrative light up. Instead, Veerappan comes across as an oddity, a man who sprung up from nowhere, and who continues to - despite books, films and now documentaries about him – live on as a sort of myth. The man behind, is hardly represented here, and while this feels like a decent historical lesson, it rarely achieves the level of intrigue that ought to take it from archival material to an edge-of-the-seat narrative. Might a Narcos-like fictional approach have done better?

As a historical anecdote for the uninitiated, The Hunt for Veerappan serves as a well-made four-episode capsule. It is told from the side of the chasers, with Muthulakshmi offering that surreal insight. But often, it can feel like a long press release, devoid of the kind of sentiment that ought to make stories about bad men, who maybe aren’t all that bad, far more intriguing than this dull relay of a Wikipedia article where neither the perpetrator nor the victims are ever fleshed out in detail. For a man who lived in the forests all his life, brought governments to their knees, killed with abandon and yet lived live a monk, there is surely more to trace than a preliminary timeline of events. Because at the end of it, we still don’t know the man any better. For everything else, this documentary kind of works.

The Hunt for Veerappan is now streaming on Netflix.